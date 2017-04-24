Kendrick Lamar, whose fourth and latest full-length “DAMN.” is the No. 1 album in the country, announced dates for a summer headlining tour Monday morning. Support acts will be Travi$ Scott and D.R.A.M.
The 17-date trek launches July 12 in Phoenix and concludes Aug. 6 at the Staples Center in the MC’s hometown of Los Angeles. While Lamar has played many concerts, the jaunt marks his first fully-fledged headlining tour.
“DAMN.,” the rapper’s third No. 1 album, soared to the top of the Billboard 200 this weekend, scoring the top-selling week for an LP so far this year: 603,000 equivalent album units, according to Nielsen Music.
Below are the “DAMN.” tour dates:
July 12: Phoenix, AZ, Gila River Arena
July 14: Dallas, TX, American Airlines Center
July 15: Houston, TX, Toyota Center
July 17: Duluth, GA, Infinite Energy Arena
July 19: Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Center
July 20: Brooklyn, NY, Barclays Center
July 21: Washington, D.C., Verizon Center
July 22: Boston, MA, TD Garden
July 25: Toronto, ON, Air Canada Centre
July 26: Detroit, MI, The Palace at Auburn Hills
Jul. 27: Chicago, IL, United Center
July 29: Denver, CO, Pepsi Center
Aug. 1: Seattle, WA, Tacoma Dome
Aug. 2: Vancouver, BC, Rogers Arena
Aug. 4: Oakland, CA, Oracle Arena
Aug. 5: Las Vegas, NV, T-Mobile Arena
Aug. 6: Los Angeles, CA, Staples Center