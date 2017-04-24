Kendrick Lamar, whose fourth and latest full-length “DAMN.” is the No. 1 album in the country, announced dates for a summer headlining tour Monday morning. Support acts will be Travi$ Scott and D.R.A.M.

The 17-date trek launches July 12 in Phoenix and concludes Aug. 6 at the Staples Center in the MC’s hometown of Los Angeles. While Lamar has played many concerts, the jaunt marks his first fully-fledged headlining tour.

“DAMN.,” the rapper’s third No. 1 album, soared to the top of the Billboard 200 this weekend, scoring the top-selling week for an LP so far this year: 603,000 equivalent album units, according to Nielsen Music.

Below are the “DAMN.” tour dates:

July 12: Phoenix, AZ, Gila River Arena

July 14: Dallas, TX, American Airlines Center

July 15: Houston, TX, Toyota Center

July 17: Duluth, GA, Infinite Energy Arena

July 19: Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Center

July 20: Brooklyn, NY, Barclays Center

July 21: Washington, D.C., Verizon Center

July 22: Boston, MA, TD Garden

July 25: Toronto, ON, Air Canada Centre

July 26: Detroit, MI, The Palace at Auburn Hills

Jul. 27: Chicago, IL, United Center

July 29: Denver, CO, Pepsi Center

Aug. 1: Seattle, WA, Tacoma Dome

Aug. 2: Vancouver, BC, Rogers Arena

Aug. 4: Oakland, CA, Oracle Arena

Aug. 5: Las Vegas, NV, T-Mobile Arena

Aug. 6: Los Angeles, CA, Staples Center