Kendall and Kylie Jenner ‘Deeply Apologize’ for Controversial T-Shirts

Staff Writer @rebeccaarubin
Kendall Kylie Jenner
REX/Shutterstock

Kendall and Kylie Jenner issued an apology following backlash over controversial T-shirts featuring their faces over images of rappers Notorious B.I.G. and Tupac.

The entrepreneurial sisters drew criticism from social media and Notorious B.I.G.’s mother Voletta Wallace, who called the shirts “disrespectful, disgusting, and exploitation at its worst.”

“These designs were not well thought out and we deeply apologize to anyone that has been upset and/or offended, especially to the families of the artists,” Kylie wrote on Twitter. “We are huge fans of their music and it was not our intention to disrespect these cultural icons in any way. The tee shirts have been pulled from retail and all images have been removed. We will use this as an opportunity to learn from these mistakes and again, we are very sorry.”

Wallace made sure to emphasize the superimposed shirts had no affiliation with Notorious B.I.G.’s estate, nor were they contacted about using the likeness of her son.

“I am not sure who told [Kylie] and [Kendall Jenner] that they had the right to do this,” Wallace captioned her Instagram photo. “The disrespect of these girls to not even reach out to me or anyone connected to the estate baffles me. I have no idea why they feel they can exploit the deaths of Tupac and my son Christopher to sell a T-shirt.”

This social media dispute comes just months after Kendall ignited negative feedback for her since-pulled Pepsi commercial, which critics call disrespectful to movements including #BlackLivesMatter.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

Leave a Reply

No Comments

Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More Music News from Variety

Loading
ad