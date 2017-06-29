Kendall and Kylie Jenner ‘Deeply Apologize’ for Controversial T-Shirts

Kendall and Kylie Jenner issued an apology following backlash over controversial T-shirts featuring their faces over images of rappers Notorious B.I.G. and Tupac.

The entrepreneurial sisters drew criticism from social media and Notorious B.I.G.’s mother Voletta Wallace, who called the shirts “disrespectful, disgusting, and exploitation at its worst.”

“These designs were not well thought out and we deeply apologize to anyone that has been upset and/or offended, especially to the families of the artists,” Kylie wrote on Twitter. “We are huge fans of their music and it was not our intention to disrespect these cultural icons in any way. The tee shirts have been pulled from retail and all images have been removed. We will use this as an opportunity to learn from these mistakes and again, we are very sorry.”

Wallace made sure to emphasize the superimposed shirts had no affiliation with Notorious B.I.G.’s estate, nor were they contacted about using the likeness of her son.

“I am not sure who told [Kylie] and [Kendall Jenner] that they had the right to do this,” Wallace captioned her Instagram photo. “The disrespect of these girls to not even reach out to me or anyone connected to the estate baffles me. I have no idea why they feel they can exploit the deaths of Tupac and my son Christopher to sell a T-shirt.”

This social media dispute comes just months after Kendall ignited negative feedback for her since-pulled Pepsi commercial, which critics call disrespectful to movements including #BlackLivesMatter.