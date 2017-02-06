Longtime Grammys producer Ken Ehrlich will continue to helm the annual music awards show through 2020.

Ehrlich extended his commitment with the Recording Academy for the next four years, the organization announced Monday.

“Ken is not just a producer, but a true creative visionary who summons the power of live music and television in a way that allows him to transport audiences, both in the house and in their living rooms,” said Recording Academy president/CEO Neil Portnow. “He has played a critical role in shaping the GRAMMY Awards over the past 37 years, and we’re proud to announce our continued partnership, and excited to see what he’ll do next.”

“Every year, Ken manages to come up with amazing pairings, great production surprises, and an uncanny ability to cover the breadth of our diverse musical landscape, and we are excited about the prospect of continuing to call on Ken for those moments,” added Jack Sussman, executive vice president, specials, music and live events, CBS Entertainment.

Ehrlich famously paired Barbra Streisand and Neil Diamond in 1980 — his first Grammys broadcast. Other unexpected duos over the years include Eminem and Elton John performing “Stan” in 2001, and Beyonce and Prince’s musical medley in 2004.

The 2017 Grammys will air this Sunday, Feb. 12, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. James Corden is hosting for the first time. The Grammys are produced by AEG Ehrlich Ventures for the Recording Academy. Ehrlich is executive producer, Louis J. Horvitz is director, Ben Winston is a producer, and David Wild and Ehrlich are the writers.