Keith Urban, Miranda Lambert Lead CMA Awards Nominations

Keith Urban and Miranda Lambert lead the nominations for the 2017 Country Music Association Awards, which were announced Monday. The pair have five nods each, and square off against each other in three categories: music video of the year, single of the year and song of the year. Little Big Town are next, with four nominations.

The 51st Annual CMA Awards will broadcast live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 8, with Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood hosting for a 10th time. The show will air at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Country artists Lauren Alaina, Dustin Lynch and Brothers Osborne announced six of the categories on “Good Morning America,” with the rest of the categories following shortly afterward. The complete list is below.

Female Vocalist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Reba McEntire

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood

Male Vocalist of the Year

Dierks Bentley

Eric Church

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

New Artist of the Year

Luke Combs

Old Dominion

Jon Pardi

Brett Young

Lauren Alaina

Music Video of the Year

Little Big Town, “Better Man”

Keith Urban, “Blue Ain’t Your Color”

Thomas Rhett feat. Maren Morris, “Craving You”

Miranda Lambert, “Vice”

Brothers Osborne, “It Ain’t My Fault”

Vocal Duo of the Year

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

LOCASH

Maddie & Tae

Brothers Osborne

Entertainer of the Year

Garth Brooks

Luke Bryan

Eric Church

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Single of the Year

“Better Man,” Little Big Town

“Blue Ain’t Your Color,” Keith Urban

“Body Like A Back Road,” Sam Hunt

“Dirt On My Boots,” Jon Pardi

“Tin Man,” Miranda Lambert

Album of the Year

The Breaker, Little Big Town

From A Room: Volume 1, Chris Stapleton

Heart Break, Lady Antebellum

The Nashville Sound, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

The Weight of These Wings, Miranda Lambert

Song of the Year

“Better Man,” Little Big Town

“Blue Ain’t Your Color,” Keith Urban

“Body Like A Back Road,” Sam Hunt

“Dirt On My Boots,” Jon Pardi

“Tin Man,” Miranda Lambert

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady Antebellum

Little Big Town

Old Dominion

Rascal Flatts

Zac Brown Band

Musical Event of the Year

“Craving You,” Thomas Rhett feat. Maren Morris

“Funny How Time Slips Away,” Glen Campbell with Willie Nelson

“Kill A Word,” Eric Church feat. Rhiannon Giddens

“Setting the World on Fire,” Kenny Chesney feat. Pink

“Speak to a Girl,” Tim McGraw & Faith Hill

Musician of the Year

Jerry Douglas (Dobro)

Paul Franklin (Steel Guitar)

Dann Huff (Guitar)

Mac McAnally (Guitar)

Derek Wells (Guitar)