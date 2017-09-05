Keith Urban, Miranda Lambert Lead CMA Awards Nominations

Keith Urban
Keith Urban and Miranda Lambert lead the nominations for the 2017 Country Music Association Awards, which were announced Monday. The pair have five nods each, and square off against each other in three categories: music video of the year, single of the year and song of the year. Little Big Town are next, with four nominations.

The 51st Annual CMA Awards will broadcast live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 8, with Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood hosting for a 10th time. The show will air at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Country artists Lauren Alaina, Dustin Lynch and Brothers Osborne announced six of the categories on “Good Morning America,” with the rest of the categories following shortly afterward. The complete list is below.

Female Vocalist of the Year
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Reba McEntire
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood

Male Vocalist of the Year
Dierks Bentley
Eric Church
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban

New Artist of the Year
Luke Combs
Old Dominion
Jon Pardi
Brett Young
Lauren Alaina

Music Video of the Year
Little Big Town, “Better Man”
Keith Urban, “Blue Ain’t Your Color”
Thomas Rhett feat. Maren Morris, “Craving You”
Miranda Lambert, “Vice”
Brothers Osborne, “It Ain’t My Fault”

Vocal Duo of the Year
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
LOCASH
Maddie & Tae
Brothers Osborne

Entertainer of the Year
Garth Brooks
Luke Bryan
Eric Church
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban

Single of the Year
“Better Man,” Little Big Town
“Blue Ain’t Your Color,” Keith Urban
“Body Like A Back Road,” Sam Hunt
“Dirt On My Boots,” Jon Pardi
“Tin Man,” Miranda Lambert

Album of the Year
The Breaker, Little Big Town
From A Room: Volume 1, Chris Stapleton
Heart Break, Lady Antebellum
The Nashville Sound, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
The Weight of These Wings, Miranda Lambert

Song of the Year
“Better Man,” Little Big Town
“Blue Ain’t Your Color,” Keith Urban
“Body Like A Back Road,” Sam Hunt
“Dirt On My Boots,” Jon Pardi
“Tin Man,” Miranda Lambert

Vocal Group of the Year
Lady Antebellum
Little Big Town
Old Dominion
Rascal Flatts
Zac Brown Band

Musical Event of the Year
“Craving You,” Thomas Rhett feat. Maren Morris
“Funny How Time Slips Away,” Glen Campbell with Willie Nelson
“Kill A Word,” Eric Church feat. Rhiannon Giddens
“Setting the World on Fire,” Kenny Chesney feat. Pink
“Speak to a Girl,” Tim McGraw & Faith Hill

Musician of the Year
Jerry Douglas (Dobro)
Paul Franklin (Steel Guitar)
Dann Huff (Guitar)
Mac McAnally (Guitar)
Derek Wells (Guitar)

