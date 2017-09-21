Katy Perry’s ‘Roulette’ Will Be Featured in Orlando Bloom’s ‘S.M.A.R.T. Chase’ Movie

Katy Perry’s single “Roulette” will be featured in the upcoming action film “S.M.A.R.T. Chase.”

The song, from her latest album “Witness,” was inspired by Perry’s time visiting Shanghai, the city where “S.M.A.R.T. Chase” is set. “Roulette” will complement the fast-paced and adrenaline-revving scenes.

Directed by Charles Martin, the British-Chinese thriller stars Orlando Bloom, Lei Wu, Simon Yam, Hannah Quinlivan, and Lynn Hung. The film follows Danny Stratton (Bloom), who is a washed-up private security agent. When he’s given the rare opportunity to escort a valuable Chinese antique out of Shanghai, he finds himself ambushed. With the safety of the woman he loves in jeopardy, Danny has to work with his team of experts to save her, while also outsmarting the ultimate mastermind behind the mission.

“S.M.A.R.T. Chase” is produced by Bliss Media, which will be releasing the film in China on Sept. 30 on over 40,000 screens in more than 7,000 theaters.

Recently, Bliss Media executive produced and distributed Mel Gibson’s “Hacksaw Ridge” in China. The film, which scored six Oscar nominations and two wins, grossed more than $62 million in China and is the highest-grossing imported war film to date.

Perry kicked off her “Witness” tour in September, after it was postponed two weeks due to production delays.