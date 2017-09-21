Katy Perry’s ‘Roulette’ Will Be Featured in Orlando Bloom’s ‘S.M.A.R.T. Chase’ Movie

Staff Writer @rebeccaarubin
Katy Perry
Picturematt/REX/Shutterstock

Katy Perry’s single “Roulette” will be featured in the upcoming action film “S.M.A.R.T. Chase.”

The song, from her latest album “Witness,” was inspired by Perry’s time visiting Shanghai, the city where “S.M.A.R.T. Chase” is set. “Roulette” will complement the fast-paced and adrenaline-revving scenes.

Related

Swish Swish Katy Perry

Katy Perry Leads Star-Studded, Bumbling Basketball Team in ‘Swish Swish’ Video (Watch)

Directed by Charles Martin, the British-Chinese thriller stars Orlando Bloom, Lei Wu, Simon Yam, Hannah Quinlivan, and Lynn Hung. The film follows Danny Stratton (Bloom), who is a washed-up private security agent. When he’s given the rare opportunity to escort a valuable Chinese antique out of Shanghai, he finds himself ambushed. With the safety of the woman he loves in jeopardy, Danny has to work with his team of experts to save her, while also outsmarting the ultimate mastermind behind the mission.

“S.M.A.R.T. Chase” is produced by Bliss Media, which will be releasing the film in China on Sept. 30 on over 40,000 screens in more than 7,000 theaters.

Recently, Bliss Media executive produced and distributed Mel Gibson’s “Hacksaw Ridge” in China. The film, which scored six Oscar nominations and two wins, grossed more than $62 million in China and is the highest-grossing imported war film to date.

Perry kicked off her “Witness” tour in September, after it was postponed two weeks due to production delays.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Music News from Variety

    Loading
    ad