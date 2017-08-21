Katy Perry Drafts Molly Shannon, Terry Crews, Bill Walton for ‘Swish Swish’ Video (Watch)

Katy Perry’s latest video, “Swish Swish,” directed by Dave Meyers, features an assortment of actors and sports personalities befitting the song’s basketball theme.

The pop star released a trailer for the clip, which teases the rivalry between “the Sheep” and “the Tigers,” and features Molly Shannon, Terry Crews, Jenna Ushkowitz, and Gaten Materazo from “Stranger Things,” as well as NBA MVP Bill Walton and NFL commentator Rich Eisen.

Nicki Minaj, who guests on the track, is also previewed as playing herself, though she doesn’t appear in the 53-second teaser. Watch it below: