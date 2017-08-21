Katy Perry Drafts Molly Shannon, Terry Crews, Bill Walton for ‘Swish Swish’ Video (Watch)

Follow Us on Twitter @Variety
Katy Perry Swish Swish
Youtube.com/katyperry

Katy Perry’s latest video, “Swish Swish,” directed by Dave Meyers, features an assortment of actors and sports personalities befitting the song’s basketball theme.

The pop star released a trailer for the clip, which teases the rivalry between “the Sheep” and “the Tigers,” and features Molly Shannon, Terry Crews, Jenna Ushkowitz, and Gaten Materazo from “Stranger Things,” as well as NBA MVP Bill Walton and NFL commentator Rich Eisen.

Nicki Minaj, who guests on the track, is also previewed as playing herself, though she doesn’t appear in the 53-second teaser. Watch it below:

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Music News from Variety

    Loading
    ad