Katy Perry Postpones ‘Witness’ Tour Launch

Katy Perry’s WITNESS: The Tour will launch nearly two weeks late due to production delays. The tour, which was originally scheduled to begin Sept. 7 in Columbus, Ohio, will now kick off on September 19 at Montreal’s Bell Centre “to accommodate the complexity of the scope and enormous scale of this tour,” according to a press release. The rescheduled dates are listed below

“Due to unavoidable production delays, major elements of my tour stage design could not be available for me to rehearse on until this week,” said Katy Perry. “I’ll be spending the next few weeks taking the time to properly prepare the show to be an experience I am proud to share with you. I’m sorry for any inconvenience this causes, but hope everyone who sees the show will agree it was worth the wait. My first show on WITNESS: The Tour will be in Montreal on September 19.” The North American arena tour is produced by AEG Presents.

Katy Perry has also revealed the tour’s opening acts. Noah Cyrus will join WITNESS: The Tour on September 19 – November 1, followed by Purity Ring on November 7 – December 20 and Carly Rae Jepsen on January 5 – February 5.

All tickets purchased for the original concert dates will be honored for the new date, refunds available at point of purchase.

Perry will host MTV’s Video Music Awards on Aug. 27.

Katy Perry’s WITNESS: The Tour – North American Leg 2017

19-Sep Montreal Bell Centre Noah Cyrus*

21-Sep Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena Noah Cyrus

22-Sep Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena Noah Cyrus

24-Sep Columbus Schottenstein Center Noah Cyrus*

25-Sep Washington, DC Verizon Center Noah Cyrus

29-Sep Boston TD Garden Noah Cyrus

30-Sep Boston TD Garden Noah Cyrus

2-Oct New York Madison Square Garden Noah Cyrus

6-Oct New York Madison Square Garden Noah Cyrus

8-Oct Newark Prudential Center Noah Cyrus

9-Oct Quebec City Videotron Centre Noah Cyrus*

11-Oct Brooklyn Barclays Center Noah Cyrus

12-Oct Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center Noah Cyrus*

16-Oct Louisville KFC Yum! Center Noah Cyrus

18-Oct Nashville Bridgestone Arena Noah Cyrus

22-Oct St. Louis Scottrade Center Noah Cyrus

24-Oct Chicago United Center Noah Cyrus

25-Oct Chicago United Center Noah Cyrus

27-Oct Kansas City Sprint Center Noah Cyrus

31-Oct Toronto Air Canada Centre Noah Cyrus*

1-Nov Toronto Air Canada Centre Noah Cyrus*

7-Nov Los Angeles STAPLES Center Purity Ring

8-Nov Los Angeles STAPLES Center Purity Ring

10-Nov Los Angeles STAPLES Center Purity Ring

14-Nov San Jose SAP Center Purity Ring

24-Nov Salt Lake City Vivint Smart Home Arena Purity Ring

26-Nov Denver Pepsi Center Purity Ring

28-Nov Omaha CenturyLink Center Purity Ring

29-Nov Tulsa BOK Center Purity Ring

1-Dec St. Paul Xcel Energy Center Purity Ring

2-Dec Des Moines Wells Fargo Arena Purity Ring

4-Dec Milwaukee BMO Harris Bradley Center Purity Ring

6-Dec Detroit Little Caesars Arena Purity Ring

7-Dec Grand Rapids Van Andel Arena Purity Ring

9-Dec Indianapolis Bankers Life Fieldhouse Purity Ring

10-Dec Cleveland Quicken Loans Arena Purity Ring

12-Dec Atlanta Philips Arena Purity Ring

15-Dec Tampa Amalie Arena Purity Ring

17-Dec Orlando Amway Center Purity Ring

20-Dec Miami AmericanAirlines Arena Purity Ring

2018

5-Jan New Orleans Smoothie King Center Carly Rae Jepsen

7-Jan Houston Toyota Center Carly Rae Jepsen

10-Jan San Antonio AT&T Center Carly Rae Jepsen

12-Jan Little Rock Verizon Arena Carly Rae Jepsen

14-Jan Dallas American Airlines Center Carly Rae Jepsen

19-Jan Phoenix Gila River Arena Carly Rae Jepsen

20-Jan Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena Carly Rae Jepsen

31-Jan Sacramento Golden 1 Center Carly Rae Jepsen

2-Feb Portland Moda Center @ Rose Quarter Carly Rae Jepsen

3-Feb Tacoma Tacoma Dome Carly Rae Jepsen

5-Feb Vancouver Pepsi Live Rogers Arena Carly Rae Jepsen

* indicates date change