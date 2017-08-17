Katy Perry Postpones ‘Witness’ Tour Launch

Katy Perry VMAs
Katy Perry’s WITNESS: The Tour will launch nearly two weeks late due to production delays. The tour, which was originally scheduled to begin Sept. 7 in Columbus, Ohio,  will now kick off on September 19 at Montreal’s Bell Centre “to accommodate the complexity of the scope and enormous scale of this tour,” according to a press release. The rescheduled dates are listed below

“Due to unavoidable production delays, major elements of my tour stage design could not be available for me to rehearse on until this week,” said Katy Perry. “I’ll be spending the next few weeks taking the time to properly prepare the show to be an experience I am proud to share with you. I’m sorry for any inconvenience this causes, but hope everyone who sees the show will agree it was worth the wait. My first show on WITNESS: The Tour will be in Montreal on September 19.” The North American arena tour is produced by AEG Presents.

Katy Perry has also revealed the tour’s opening acts. Noah Cyrus will join WITNESS: The Tour on September 19 – November 1, followed by Purity Ring on November 7 – December 20 and Carly Rae Jepsen on January 5 – February 5.

All tickets purchased for the original concert dates will be honored for the new date, refunds available at point of purchase.

Perry will host MTV’s Video Music Awards on Aug. 27.

Katy Perry’s WITNESS: The Tour – North American Leg 2017
19-Sep                         Montreal          Bell Centre                              Noah Cyrus*
21-Sep                         Uncasville       Mohegan Sun Arena               Noah Cyrus
22-Sep                         Pittsburgh        PPG Paints Arena                   Noah Cyrus
24-Sep                         Columbus        Schottenstein Center               Noah Cyrus*
25-Sep                         Washington, DC Verizon Center                    Noah Cyrus
29-Sep                        Boston      TD Garden                         Noah Cyrus
30-Sep                        Boston      TD Garden                         Noah Cyrus
2-Oct                           New York       Madison Square Garden         Noah Cyrus
6-Oct                           New York       Madison Square Garden         Noah Cyrus
8-Oct                           Newark           Prudential Center                    Noah Cyrus
9-Oct                           Quebec City    Videotron Centre                    Noah Cyrus*
11-Oct                         Brooklyn         Barclays Center                       Noah Cyrus
12-Oct                         Philadelphia    Wells Fargo Center                 Noah Cyrus*
16-Oct                         Louisville        KFC Yum! Center                  Noah Cyrus
18-Oct                         Nashville         Bridgestone Arena                  Noah Cyrus
22-Oct                         St. Louis          Scottrade Center                     Noah Cyrus
24-Oct                         Chicago           United Center                         Noah Cyrus
25-Oct                         Chicago           United Center                         Noah Cyrus
27-Oct                         Kansas City     Sprint Center                           Noah Cyrus
31-Oct                         Toronto           Air Canada Centre                  Noah Cyrus*
1-Nov                          Toronto           Air Canada Centre                  Noah Cyrus*
7-Nov                          Los Angeles    STAPLES Center                   Purity Ring
8-Nov                          Los Angeles    STAPLES Center                   Purity Ring
10-Nov                        Los Angeles    STAPLES Center                   Purity Ring
14-Nov                        San Jose          SAP Center                             Purity Ring
24-Nov                        Salt Lake City Vivint Smart Home Arena      Purity Ring
26-Nov                        Denver            Pepsi Center                            Purity Ring
28-Nov                        Omaha CenturyLink Center                Purity Ring
29-Nov                        Tulsa                BOK Center                            Purity Ring
1-Dec                          St. Paul            Xcel Energy Center                Purity Ring
2-Dec                          Des Moines     Wells Fargo Arena                  Purity Ring
4-Dec                          Milwaukee      BMO Harris Bradley Center Purity Ring
6-Dec                          Detroit             Little Caesars Arena               Purity Ring
7-Dec                          Grand Rapids  Van Andel Arena                    Purity Ring
9-Dec                          Indianapolis    Bankers Life Fieldhouse         Purity Ring
10-Dec                        Cleveland        Quicken Loans Arena Purity Ring
12-Dec                        Atlanta            Philips Arena                           Purity Ring
15-Dec                        Tampa Amalie Arena                          Purity Ring
17-Dec                        Orlando           Amway Center                        Purity Ring
20-Dec                        Miami              AmericanAirlines Arena         Purity Ring

2018
5-Jan                            New Orleans   Smoothie King Center            Carly Rae Jepsen
7-Jan                            Houston          Toyota Center             Carly Rae Jepsen
10-Jan                          San Antonio    AT&T Center                          Carly Rae Jepsen
12-Jan                          Little Rock      Verizon Arena             Carly Rae Jepsen
14-Jan                          Dallas              American Airlines Center       Carly Rae Jepsen
19-Jan                          Phoenix           Gila River Arena                     Carly Rae Jepsen
20-Jan                          Las Vegas       T-Mobile Arena                       Carly Rae Jepsen
31-Jan                          Sacramento     Golden 1 Center                     Carly Rae Jepsen
2-Feb                           Portland          Moda Center @ Rose Quarter Carly Rae Jepsen
3-Feb                           Tacoma            Tacoma Dome             Carly Rae Jepsen
5-Feb                           Vancouver       Pepsi Live Rogers Arena        Carly Rae Jepsen

 

* indicates date change

