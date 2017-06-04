Katy Perry’s ‘One Love Manchester’ Outfit Made With Photos of Victims

Katy Perry Manchester Dress
Courtesy of the BBC

Katy Perry gave all new meaning to “Part of Me” at Ariana Grande’s One Love Manchester concert on Sunday night.

The pop star wore a white outfit adorned with colorful photos of the Manchester victims who died in the May 22 attack – they could be seen around her collar, wrist and draped across her back in the shape of a heart.

“I’m so honored and humbled to be here tonight to share and spread love,” the singer said. “Love conquers fear, and love conquers hate, and this love that we choose will give you strength, and it’s our greatest power.”

Perry’s two-song set included an acoustic version of “Part of Me” and her chart-topping single “Roar.”



