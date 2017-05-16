Katy Perry Joins ‘American Idol’ as Judge

Katy Perry has joined ABC’s “American Idol” reboot as a judge. ABC entertainment president Channing Dungey announced Perry’s addition to the show Tuesday at the network’s upfront presentation in New York.

“I am honored and thrilled to be the first judge bringing back the American Idol tradition of making dreams come true for incredible talents with authentic personalities and real stories,” said Perry. “I’m always listening to new music, and love discovering diamonds in the rough – from mentoring young artists on my label, or highlighting new artists on my tours, I want to bring it back to the music.”

The pop star has previously turned down offers for other singing competition shows like “X Factor,” which, like “Idol,” is produced by FremantleMedia. She was also a guest judge during Season 9 as a temporary replacement for Paula Abdul.

A 12-time Grammy nominee, Perry is one of the top selling music artists of all times.

ABC last week announced that it had given a greenlight to a 16th season of the long-running music competition. The series order ended not only a process that saw multiple networks explore bringing the reality franchise to their air, but also a briefer-than-anticipated absence for a show that just a year ago celebrated its “farewell season.” “Idol” aired for 15 seasons on Fox. For eight of those seasons, it was the highest-rated show on television.

Perry is the first onscreen talent to join the competition-series revival. As Variety reported last week, Ryan Seacrest is in advanced talks to rejoin the franchise as host, but no deal has yet been finalized. ABC had approached “Idol” season-one champion Kelly Clarksion about joining the reboot as a judge, but those talks were scuttled when Clarkson signed on as a coach for season 14 of NBC’s “The Voice.”

ABC has also held talks with country star Carrie Underwood to join the series, as well as fellow “American Idol” alum Adam Lambert. Perry and Lambert are both represented by Direct Management Group.

No premiere date has yet been announced for “American Idol,” though sources tell Variety that the show is slated for a March debut.