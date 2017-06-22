Katy Perry Makes RIAA History as ‘Roar’ Goes ‘Diamond’

Katy Perry
Katy Perry can add another milestone to her recent list of accomplishments — she’s now the first ever artist to earn three Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) Diamond certifications.

The new certification of “Roar” joins the ranks of Perry’s hits “Dark Horse” and “Firework” in surpassing the 10-million threshold counting song sales and streams in the United States. “Roar” was released as the lead single from her fourth studio album, “Prism,” in 2013.

“Once again, Katy Perry has made history,” said Cary Sherman, chairman and CEO of the RIAA. “We are thrilled to recognize Katy as the first artist to earn three Diamond Song Awards. Katy has a singular track record of notable Gold and Platinum achievements, and this triple Diamond milestone is now forever etched in our program’s history. Only 14 songs have earned Diamond status to date, and Katy owns three of them — what a remarkable achievement and testament to a groundbreaking artist.”

Since Perry launched her career, 21 songs have achieved RIAA certifications, with three studio albums receiving Platinum or multi-Platinum status. Only two other artists, Eminem and Lady Gaga, have more than one diamond-certified track.

The announcement comes on the heels of a number of recent accolades for the pop artist. Perry became the first Twitter user to reach 100 million followers and broke her own record for most YouTube views in 24 hours following the release of her music video for “Bon Appetit.” “Bon Appetit” surpassed the previous record-holder, “Roar,” generating 16.8 million views in the first day of release.

