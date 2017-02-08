Katy Perry’s new song, teased for the first time on Tuesday as debuting on Feb. 10, can be heard early by her most adventurous fans. The “Roar” singer is promoting the tune, “Chained to the Rhythm,” with a series of pop-up music players scattered throughout the world — from San Francisco to Paris. Fans have been having a blast searching their cities for the elusive disco balls that hold the key to Perry’s next single.

All would-be listeners need to do is find one of the disco balls and plug in headphones to hear the new pop song, described by some on Twitter as a “banger.” Perry, who is working on her fifth studio album, last released a song in June. “Rise,” a song about uniting against all odds and opponents, was featured heavily during the 2016 Olympics.

Next, Perry will appear at the Grammys on Sunday, where she’s slated to perform, along with Lady Gaga, Chance the Rapper, and Adele.

Perry tweeted video hints of the campaign, with one showing the singer donning heels and a silver chain attached to her ankles.

She revealed the big surprise in another tweet with a message on her fingernails.

Fans have been posting photos all day with the music-playing dance machines.