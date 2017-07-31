Katy Perry Partners With Global Citizen to Support Boys & Girls Clubs of America

“I’m a firm believer that actions speak louder than Tweets,” said Katy Perry in announcing a partnership with Global Citizen to support the Boys & Girls Clubs of America. The pop star will be visiting select Boys & Girls Clubs locations, giving fans the opportunity to win free tickets to her upcoming Witness tour.

“I think we’re all looking for a way to make real change beyond just donating our loose change,” she added.

“We are so excited to partner with mega star Katy Perry and Global Citizen to support Boys & Girls Clubs all across America,” said Jim Clark, president and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of America. “We are grateful to Katy for rallying her fans to support Clubs by donating funds or school supplies, or volunteering. We know they will be greatly rewarded by the opportunity to help our nation’s next generation of leaders reach their full potential and become successful in life.”

To enter, fans must sign up with Global Citizen and show support for the Boys & Girls Clubs, either by donating supplies to a local chapter and tweeting about the action (good for a contest entry for general admission tickets), or by volunteering at a local Boys & Girls Club for the chance to win a pair of VIP tickets and attend a special meet-and-greet with Perry.

Perry’s tour in support of her June album “Witness” kicks off Sept. 7 in Columbus, Ohio. One dollar of every ticket purchased for the tour also goes to support the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

For more information about how to enter, visit the Global Citizen website.