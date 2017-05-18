Katy Perry Breaks Her Own YouTube Record With ‘Bon Appetit’ Music Video Views

Katy Perry’s fans are apparently eager to eat up her new single, “Bon Appetit.” The pop singer’s latest music video broke her own record for most YouTube views in 24 hours.

“Bon Appetit” generated 16.8 million views in the first day of release, topping her previous record-holder, “Roar.” The music video also surpassed two of Perry’s other milestones: the most channel views in a single calendar day, with more than 25 million views on May 13, and the highest number of playlist adds in a single day, at 84,000 on May 12.

The music video is one of Perry’s most bizarre to date, featuring Perry being prepped and served as a meal by chefs. Variety’s Chris Willman described the song as “a gleefully ridiculous exercise in chewing the comedic scenery by presenting female sexuality as a four-course-plus meal.”

Perry has a long list of music video hits, beginning with her “Teenage Dream” album — every one of its songs had a music video. On July 7, 2015, the music video for “Roar” became the fourth video to reach 1 billion views on Vevo, making Perry the first artist in history to have two music videos with a billion views. “Roar” is the eleventh-most viewed YouTube video of all time, and recently hit 2 billion-plus views. “Dark Horse” comes in at No. 14, with 1.878 million views.

“Bon Appetit” is the second single off Perry’s upcoming fifth studio album, “Witness,” after “Chained to the Rhythm.” The album is scheduled for release on June 9. Perry recently announced a North American tour to support “Witness,” which kicks off on Sept. 7. Tickets go on sale May 22 at 10 a.m.