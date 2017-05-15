Katy Perry Announces ‘Witness’ Album, Tour

Katy Perry billboards teasing the date “May 15” appeared in Times Square over the weekend, and at 7 a.m. EST, she announced not just a new album but a massive arena tour.

Perry’s fourth album, “Witness,” will be released on Capitol Records on June 9, and the AEG-promoted tour will launch in Ohio on Sept. 9. The album, according to a press release, finds the singer “reflect[ing] on the changes in her own life and in the world around her, delivering songs that both challenge and inspire.” It will include the two singles released thus far, “Chained to the Rhythm” and the more recent “Bon Appetit,” featuring Migos. Each ticket purchase for the tour will include a copy of the album. Initial tour dates are listed below.

It remains unclear how the tour would affect Perry’s widely rumored role as a judge on the forthcoming “American Idol” reboot, which TMZ says will be announced Tuesday. Also, the singer will appear on “Saturday Night Live” on May 20 alongside host Dwayne Johnson.

Tickets for the U.S. dates go on sale to the general public on Monday May 22, at 10 a.m. with the Canadian dates on sale May 26. All U.S. concerts on “Witness: The Tour” are presented by Xfinity. Additional sponsors are Citi, CoverGirl and Katy Perry Parfums. The presale begins May 18, from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. in the US and in Canada May 23 from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Tickets for the tour will be available through registration using Ticketmaster Verified Fan technology. Registration is open now and continues until Tuesday, May 16, at 10 p.m. PT.

Citi is the official U.S. credit card of the tour; Citi cardmembers will have access to U.S. pre-sale tickets beginning Thursday, May 18, at 12 PM local time through Saturday, May 20, at 10 PM local time through Citi’s Private Pass program.

Perry will be partnering with Boys & Girls Clubs of America to donate tickets to club members and volunteers. Additionally, fans can earn free tickets by joining Global Citizen and taking action to support Boys & Girls Clubs of America. $1 per every ticket sold will also be donated to Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

“Witness: The Tour” is Perry’s first trek since the 151-date “Prismatic World Tour,” which concluded in 2015.

Katy Perry’s WITNESS: The Tour – North American Leg

2017

9/7 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

9/9 – Montréal, QE @ Bell Centre

9/12 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

9/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

9/21 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

9/25 – Washington, DC @ Verizon Center

9/29 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

10/2 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

10/3 – Uniondale, NY @ NYCB Live!: Home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum

10/8 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

10/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

10/15 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

10/16 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

10/19 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

10/22 – St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center

10/24 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

11/7 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

11/14 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose

11/24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

11/26 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

11/28 – Omaha, NE @ CenturyLink Center

11/29 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

12/1 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

12/2 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

12/4 – Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Bradley Center

12/6 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

12/9 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

12/10 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena

12/12 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena

12/15 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

12/17 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

12/20 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena

2018

1/5 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

1/7 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

1/10 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

1/12 – Little Rock, AR @ Verizon Arena

1/14 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

1/19 – Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena

1/20 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

1/31 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden1 Center

2/2 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center at Rose Quarter

2/3 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

2/5 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena