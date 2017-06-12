Katy Perry Announces Opening of ‘American Idol’ Auditions

“American Idol” isn’t wasting any time jumpstarting the new season, as new judge Katy Perry took to the show’s social pages Monday morning (June 12) announcing the search for new talent begins now.
“I am so excited to be a part of the search for the next ‘American Idol,'” Perry announced in a video. “Auditions are open, so what are you waiting for?”
To audition, hopefuls between the ages of 15 and 28 can create an audition profile on the show’s website. There are two ways to audition—either submit a video to the website or participate in live auditions beginning in August. According to the website, there are only two open audition cities so far in Chicago, IL (Sept. 11) and New Orleans, LA (Sept. 14).
An East Coast and West Coast bus tour simultaneously launching on Aug. 17 will hit 17 locations, wrapping in Boston, MA Sept. 8.
“American Idol” returns on ABC in 2018. Check out the dates below:
West Bus Tour
Portland, OR – August 17
Oakland, CA – August 20
Provo, UT – August 23
Denver, CO – August 26
Omaha, NE – August 29
Tulsa, OK – September 1
Shreveport, LA – September 4
Muscle Shoals, AL – September 7
East Bus Tour
Orlando, FL – August 17
Miami, FL – August 19
Atlanta, GA – August 22
Charleston, SC – August 25
Asheville, NC – August 27
Louisville, KY – August 30
Pittsburgh, PA – September 3
Annapolis, MD – September 5
Boston, MA – September 8
Open Audition Cities
Chicago, IL – September 11
New Orleans, LA – September 14
(Locations and dates subject to change.)