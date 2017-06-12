Katy Perry Announces Opening of ‘American Idol’ Auditions

“American Idol” isn’t wasting any time jumpstarting the new season, as new judge Katy Perry took to the show’s social pages Monday morning (June 12) announcing the search for new talent begins now.

“I am so excited to be a part of the search for the next ‘American Idol,'” Perry announced in a video. “Auditions are open, so what are you waiting for?”

To audition, hopefuls between the ages of 15 and 28 can create an audition profile on the show’s website. There are two ways to audition—either submit a video to the website or participate in live auditions beginning in August. According to the website, there are only two open audition cities so far in Chicago, IL (Sept. 11) and New Orleans, LA (Sept. 14).

An East Coast and West Coast bus tour simultaneously launching on Aug. 17 will hit 17 locations, wrapping in Boston, MA Sept. 8.

“American Idol” returns on ABC in 2018. Check out the dates below:

West Bus Tour

Portland, OR – August 17

Oakland, CA – August 20

Provo, UT – August 23

Denver, CO – August 26

Omaha, NE – August 29

Tulsa, OK – September 1

Shreveport, LA – September 4

Muscle Shoals, AL – September 7

East Bus Tour

Orlando, FL – August 17

Miami, FL – August 19

Atlanta, GA – August 22

Charleston, SC – August 25

Asheville, NC – August 27

Louisville, KY – August 30

Pittsburgh, PA – September 3

Annapolis, MD – September 5

Boston, MA – September 8

Open Audition Cities

Chicago, IL – September 11

New Orleans, LA – September 14

(Locations and dates subject to change.)