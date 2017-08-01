Kanye West Seeks $10 Million From Insurer in Canceled Tour Dispute

Kanye West Saint Pablo Tour cancelled
Kanye West is taking his insurer to court, alleging that Lloyd’s of London has failed to pay out $10 million following the cancellation of his Saint Pablo tour last year.

In the lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles, West accuses the insurer of stalling and seeking to concoct flimsy excuses to avoid paying out on the policy.

“Lloyd’s companies enjoy collecting bounteous premiums; they don’t enjoy paying claims, no matter how legitimate,” the suit alleges. “The artists think they’re buying peace of mind. The insurers know they’re just selling a ticket to the courthouse.”

West was hospitalized on Nov. 21, 2016, and canceled the remaining 21 dates on the tour. Two days earlier, he ended his Sacramento show after just a few songs with a lengthy tirade that included attacks on Beyonce and Mark Zuckerberg.

Tickets were refunded. West’s touring company had paid hundreds of thousands of dollars in premiums to insure against the possibility of a cancellation. Lloyd’s has neither denied nor approved the claim, but the suit indicates that the company may seek to avoid paying by blaming West’s medical problems on his use of marijuana.

The complaint also accuses the insurer of leaking confidential information about West’s medical condition to the press, in violation of non-disclosure agreements.

The suit contends that West has cooperated fully with the insurer’s investigation, and was evaluated by a doctor hired by the insurer’s attorneys. According to the suit, that doctor confirmed that West was unable to continue with the tour.

