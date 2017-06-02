JW Beekman Named CFO of Universal Music Publishing

Universal Music Publishing Group announced today that JW Beekman has been promoted to Chief Financial Officer, Worldwide, effective immediately. He succeeds Michael Sammis, who was recently named as president of Universal Publishing Production Music.

Beekman joined UMPG in 2007 and most recently served as SVP of North American Finance. In his new role, he will oversee all finance activities for the company’s worldwide businesses, as well as UMPG’s Global Technology group. He will continue to be based at the company’s headquarters in Santa Monica.

“JW brings deep expertise in finance, administration, and licensing, combined with more than a decade of being a key member of our executive team. All of this makes him the ideal executive to lead our financial operation globally as we seek to accelerate our growth and further UMPG’s reputation as the industry’s best home for songwriters,” said UMPG Chairman and CEO Jody Gerson.

“Music publishing is evolving and ripe with exciting opportunities for growth. UMPG continues to create industry-leading models for our business, and I’ve been fortunate to be a part of the team on this inspiring journey,” said Beekman. “I’m appreciative to Jody Gerson for giving me this opportunity and look forward to working with Jody, Marc Cimino and team at UMPG, as well as Boyd Muir and his UMG colleagues as we continue to build an exceptional future for our songwriters and partners around the world.”