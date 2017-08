Selena Gomez’s Instagram was swiftly taken down on Monday after several nude photos of Justin Bieber were posted on her account.

Most are speculating that Gomez has been hacked. Variety has reached out to her rep for comment.

The Bieber images were the same ones that were published after the pop star’s Bora Bora vacation in 2015. Gomez and Bieber used to be a couple, but are no longer together.

More to come…