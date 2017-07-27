Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande Manager Scooter Braun Addresses Healthcare in Plea to Focus on ‘Real Issues’

Music manager Scooter Braun is no stranger to being barraged by headlines — be it for client Justin Bieber’s recent tour cancellation or anything related to Kanye West — but in light of comments made by President Trump in recent days, particularly Trump’s mission to undo the Affordable Care Act and his Twitter declaration that citizens who identify as trans have no place in the U.S. military, Braun is making a plea that we all get to work.

Writing on Instagram under the headline “What Are We Talking About Here?”, the 36-year-old father of two notes: “Pop culture is fun and amazing and interesting and I, of all people, am grateful for how it has changed my life…but it isn’t nor should it ever be our priority.” Braun’s SB Projects represents some two dozen artists and personalities, including Ariana Grande, Usher, David Guetta, and Black Eyed Peas, in addition to Bieber and West.

He goes on to take issue with Trump, writing, “Today the president disrespected those who have had more courage than he ever did. Today millions are living in fear of losing their healthcare with no plan in site. Today someone probably just a few miles from YOU right now is standing over a hospital bed praying someone they love recovers and makes it back to them.”

He ends his missive with a call to “try and get back to the real issues.”

Read Braun’s post in its entirety below: