Justin Bieber Involved in Car Accident in Beverly Hills

A truck driven by pop star Justin Bieber struck a man in Beverly Hills on Wednesday night, leaving the man with minor injuries to his leg, authorities said.

Sgt. Matthew Stout of the Beverly Hills Police Department said Bieber “fully cooperated with officers” who responded to the incident outside the Saban Theater, on Hamilton Drive, shortly before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. Bieber was not detained, and although an investigation is ongoing, there was “no reason for any criminal complaint at this time,” Stout said.

The 57-year-old hit by Bieber’s vehicle was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, Stout said.

Reports say that Bieber had been attending a church service inside the theater and that the man who was struck was a photographer. Video footage of the incident posted on TMZ.com showed the man getting clipped by the right side of the truck and then lying in the street, clutching his right leg, as Bieber and others tended to him for several minutes until authorities arrived.

Bieber caused a stir among fans earlier this week by canceling the rest of his “Purpose” tour, which was bound for Asia.

