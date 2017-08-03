Justin Bieber Explains Tour Cancellation, Saying He Wants to Be ‘Sustainable’

Justin Bieber explained to fans why he cancelled the last 14 dates of his “Purpose” world tour, saying “I want my mind heart and soul to be sustainable.”

After playing 154 concerts across 40 countries during the world tour, Bieber cancelled the final 14 last week, the singer elaborated in a long Instagram post late Wednesday that, in terms of language at least, reflected his religious leanings (shortly after the tour was canceled, he was involved in a car accident while leaving a Los Angeles church).

“I’ve learned the more you appreciate your calling the more you want to protect your calling,” he wrote. “Me taking this time right now is me saying I want to be SUSTAINABLE… so that I can be the man I want to be, the husband I eventually want to be, and the father I want to be.”

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Aug 2, 2017 at 4:52pm PDT

He also reflected on his at times bumpy ride with stardom, which has included punching a fan and being arrested for urinating in public. “Learning and growing hasn’t always been easy but knowing I’m not alone has kept me going. I have let my insecurities get the best of me at times, I let my broken relationships dictate the way I acted toward people and the way I treated them. I let bitterness, jealousy and fear run my life.!!!! … What I’m not gonna do is be ashamed of my mistakes. I wanna be a man that learns from them and grows from them.!!”

He signed off by apologizing for grammatical errors but saying, “I THINK THERES SOMETHING SPECIAL ABOUT IMPERFECTIONS!!”

While Bieber made no reference to it, the post came shortly after news broke that Steve Bartels, CEO of Def Jam Records and with whom Bieber has worked for most of his professional career, will be stepping down from his post at the end of the year to be replaced by Eminem manager Paul Rosenberg.