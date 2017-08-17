Justin Bieber Drops ‘Friends,’ New Song With Producer Bloodpop

Justin Bieber’s string of one-off hit collaborations continues with “Friends,” a collaboration with veteran hitmaker Bloodpop. The song is BloodPop’s official single debut.

The lyrics cover familiar post-breakup “can we still be friends?” fare but the song hews new sonic ground for Bieber, with a pulsating dancefloor-friendly bassline and an electronic cackle of a chorus hook.

Bieber has starred on two No. 1 singles already this year: the remix of Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s “Despacito” — which topped the Billboard Hot 100 for a record 14 consecutive weeks — and DJ Khaled superstar slumber party “I’m the One.”

Bieber and Bloodpop (aka Kansas City native Michael Tucker) first collaborated on Bieber’s triple-platinum 2015 album “Purpose,” and “Friends” features songwriters Julia Michaels and Justin Tranter, who also worked on the album. Bloodpop’s track record includes work with Lady Gaga, Madonna, Britney Spears, Haim and Grimes.

Bieber cancelled the last 14 dates of his “Purpose” world tour last month, pleading fatigue (not surprising after 154 concerts inside of two years), but the single promises that he’ll be as present as ever even when he’s off the road.