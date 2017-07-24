Justin Bieber Cancels Remaining ‘Purpose’ Tour Dates

Justin Bieber Cancels Tour
Allpix Press/REX/Shutterstock

After 154 shows, Justin Bieber is bowing out of the remaining 15 dates of his “Purpose” world tour, Variety has confirmed. According to a source, the pop star made the call on his own after much consideration. “It wasn’t a decision made overnight,” says an insider. “He’s had some time off and was able to consider his commitments.” To cancel the remainder of the tour, which was headed to Asia in addition to more U.S. dates, was doable seeing as some tickets went on sale as recently as one week ago, so refunds will be available quickly.

Bieber’s called off dates follow a similar move by Adele, who canceled the last two shows of her world tour scheduled for London’s Wembley Arena, where 100,000 fans were expected nightly. “On medical advice I simply am unable to perform over the weekend,” she wrote in a post on Facebook. “To say I’m heart broken would be a complete understatement.”

Bieber has not yet commented on social media and reps for the singer were also unavailable for comment.

Through the first half of 2017, Bieber’s tour grossed $93.2 million with average per date ticket sales of 38,297, according to concert industry trade Pollstar. Bieber will likely face penalties for the U.S. dates, which are typically not insured against cancelation without a medical reason or a “Force Majeure,” which is defined as an unforeseeable circumstance that prevents someone from fulfilling a contract — like a war or political instability that could put an artist in danger.

A source confirms TMZ’s earlier story that Bieber was “just over it.”

    1. PS says:
      July 24, 2017 at 12:53 pm

      Nice.

    2. Karmen says:
      July 24, 2017 at 12:52 pm

      Too bad and disappointing this August 5th concert is my daughters birthday gift which she has been waiting for and was so excited about it. She is so upset.

    3. Johan Strauss (@johansezbyteme) says:
      July 24, 2017 at 12:51 pm

      Drink a bowl of Dran-O, beeber.

    4. Cheryl Walker says:
      July 24, 2017 at 12:46 pm

      That’s Justin.

      My grand daughter is now crying herself sick. Jessica is a real fan, and now your tearing her heart out. I have being teaching her about keeping commitments. Is this the way to teach a young girl about life? but this is a horrible way for her to learn.

    5. Tripp Fell says:
      July 24, 2017 at 12:30 pm

      just getting harder and harder to string out those 15 min’s…

