Judge Denies Meek Mill’s Bail Request, Calling Him a ‘Danger to the Community’

Meek Mill’s bail request was denied by Judge Genece Brinkley, who said he is a “flight risk” and a “danger to the community,” according to court documents obtained by TMZ.

Brinkley also questioned the accuracy of the rapper’s clean drug tests, claiming that he may have used a substance called “Fast Flush” to clean out his system.

Brinkley sentenced Mill (born Robert Rihmeek Williams) to 2 to 4 years prison on Nov. 6, citing a failed drug test and unapproved travel, stemming from a 2008 gun and drug case. She said she had given him multiple chances but he hadn’t complied. According to evidence from probation officers, the musician tested positive for narcotics numerous times. The sentence was unexpected as prosecutors recommended Mill not be imprisoned for the probation violations, mentioning he’s been drug-free since January and has complied with most requirements of probation.

Mill was arrested in March at St. Louis International Airport and charged with misdemeanor assault after an altercation with two airport employees. In August, he was stopped for reckless endangerment while driving his motorcycle in New York City. Both cases were dropped after he agreed to fulfill community service requirements.

Related Jay-Z Writes Op-Ed on Meek Mill’s Prison Sentence: ‘Our Justice System Entraps and Harasses Black People’ Jay-Z Slams Meek Mill's Prison Sentence During Dallas Concert (Watch)

Brinkley’s handling of the case has been roundly criticized by many in the hip-hop community and particularly Jay-Z, who has spoken about it in concert and wrote an op-ed in the New York Times last month, citing it as an example of the failures of the U.S. justice system.

“What’s happening to Meek Mill is just one example of how our criminal justice system entraps and harasses hundreds of thousands of black people every day,” he wrote. “On the surface, this may look like the story of yet another criminal rapper who didn’t smarten up and is back where he started. But consider this: Meek was around 19 when he was convicted on charges relating to drug and gun possession, and he served an eight-month sentence. Now he’s 30, so he has been on probation for basically his entire adult life. For about a decade, he’s been stalked by a system that considers the slightest infraction a justification for locking him back inside.”