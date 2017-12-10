Josh Homme Kicks Female Photographer in the Head at KROQ Acoustic Christmas (EXCLUSIVE)

Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme can be seen violently kicking a female photographer in the face in a disturbing video from KROQ Acoustic Christmas’s first night on Saturday.

The incident happened during the band’s performance at the L.A. radio station’s 28th annual holiday concert.

Chelsea Lauren, a photographer for Shutterstock, which has a licensing partership with Variety owner Penske Media, said the incident was entirely unprovoked and that Homme was even smiling before he struck her.

“It was obviously very intentional,” she said.

Lauren was on one side of the stage while three other photographers were together on the other side of the stage. In the video, Homme can be seen walking past Lauren, then backtracking a step to kick away her camera.

“Josh was coming over and I was pretty excited, I’ve never actually photographed Queens Of The Stone Age before, I was really looking forward to it. I saw him coming over and I was shooting away,” she said. “The next thing I know his foot connects with my camera and my camera connects with my face really hard. He looked straight at me, swung his leg back pretty hard and full blown kicked me in the face. He continued performing, I was startled, I kind of stopped looking at him, I just got down and was holding my face cause it hurt so badly.”

A visibly distraught Lauren returned to the press room with tears welling up in her eyes. When several people asked her what happened she said, disbelief still in her voice, “Josh kicked me in the face. Who does that?”

Backing up her claim that several audience members saw it as it happened, a rep from KROQ in the press room received a text from someone sitting in the seats above asking, “Did the guitarist for Queens Of The Stone Age kick a photographer in the face?”

She stayed to shoot Thirty Seconds To Mars and Muse, but went for treatment later that night at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. A social worker who looked at the video while she was at the hospital was one of several people, including many who have seen the clip on social media, who have encouraged her to press charges. She plans to file a police report Sunday.

“I feel like if I don’t do anything he gets to walk around and kick people in the face and not get in trouble because he’s a musician,” the photographer said. “That’s not right.”

Minutes after the assault occurred, Lauren said Homme took out what appeared to be a knife after the lights went down and cut his own forehead, spewing blood for the rest of the performance as she cried just steps away. (Wrestlers dubbed what Homme did himself as “blading,” or intentional cutting to provoke bleeding)

It’s unknown if the 44 year-old Homme was under the influence of alcohol or drugs on Saturday. At one point, he called the sold-out audience “retards” before insulting the night’s headlining act, Muse. “F— Muse!” he exclaimed. He also encouraged the crowd to boo him, told everyone to take their pants off, saying, I want to give you all a night you’ll never remember.” In the press room before Lauren returned and told everyone what happened people jokingly questioned, “What is he on?”

A rep for the Queens of the Stone Age could not be reached for comment.

Lauren, who spoke to Variety immediately after the incident, as well as over the phone Sunday morning, said she plans to return to the Forum to shoot the final night of KROQ’s gala on Sunday, which features the Killers, Weezer and Phoenix.

She added: “I really love shooting music, and while I feel awful today, if I stop for him, then he wins.” She was reminded her injury was a very bizarre and unfortunate circumstance on a night when everybody else seemed to be in great spirits.

“I was getting on the elevator when I walked past Tim McIlarth from Rise Against,” she said. “He smiled at me and I was reminded there are a lot of good guys in music still.”