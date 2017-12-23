Iggy Azalea, Ryan Tedder, Questlove, More Pay Tribute to Maroon 5 Manager Jordan Feldstein

Jordan Feldstein, longtime manager of Maroon 5 and the brother of actor Jonah Hill died suddenly at home in Los Angeles on Friday night. He was 40. The cause of death was a heart attack, according to the Feldstein family. The Los Angeles County coroner confirmed Feldstein’s death.

Feldstein founded management company Career Artist Management (CAM), which was based out of the Live Nation offices in Beverly Hills. In addition to Maroon 5, the CAM roster includes Miguel, Elle King and Robin Thicke, among others. Feldstein negotiated Maroon 5’s Adam Levine’s coach role on NBC’s “The Voice.”

Tributes to Feldstein began appearing almost immediately on social media, from OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder, Iggy Azalea, Questlove, Big Boi, Juicy J, Live Nation and its CEO, Michael Rapino, and others.

Massive RIP to Jordy Feldstein… longterm comrade in this crazy music business.. Maroon 5 mgr among many others, thoughts and prayers to his family, his kids, & The @maroon5 family. So sad today 🙏 — Ryan Tedder (@RyanTedder) December 23, 2017

Man. So Sad Man. Peace be with his family and loved ones. He effected and changed the lives of many https://t.co/FyR8y2iqZe — Questlove Gomez (@questlove) December 23, 2017

Very saddened by the news Jordan Feldstein passed. He was such a character & will be sorely missed by many. May he Rest In Peace. — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) December 23, 2017

#rip Jordan , my Close Friend and Manager 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/0XV470BfJ9 — Big Boi (@BigBoi) December 23, 2017

R.I.P. Jordan Feldstein — juicy j (@therealjuicyj) December 23, 2017

I am deeply saddened by the sudden passing of our friend and colleague Jordan Feldstein. Jordan was a masterful manager, fierce supporter of talent and an incredibly loyal man. My sincerest condolences to his family. #RIPJordanFeldstein from you LN/RN family pic.twitter.com/2GoHTP1zXs — Michael Rapino (@rapino99) December 23, 2017