Iggy Azalea, Ryan Tedder, Questlove, More Pay Tribute to Maroon 5 Manager Jordan Feldstein

Variety Staff

Jordan Feldstein, longtime manager of Maroon 5 and the brother of actor Jonah Hill died suddenly at home in Los Angeles on Friday night. He was 40. The cause of death was a heart attack, according to the Feldstein family. The Los Angeles County coroner confirmed Feldstein’s death.

Feldstein founded management company Career Artist Management (CAM), which was based out of the Live Nation offices in Beverly Hills. In addition to Maroon 5, the CAM roster includes Miguel, Elle King and Robin Thicke, among others. Feldstein negotiated Maroon 5’s Adam Levine’s coach role on NBC’s “The Voice.”

Tributes to Feldstein began appearing almost immediately on social media, from OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder, Iggy Azalea, Questlove, Big Boi, Juicy J, Live Nation and its CEO, Michael Rapino, and others.

 

 

 

