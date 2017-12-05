Jonathan Wilson’s New Album ‘Rare Birds’ Features Lana Del Rey, Father John Misty (Watch Video)

Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter/multi-instrumentalist/producer Jonathan Wilson, who was Father John Misty’s right-hand-man on his Grammy nominated “Pure Comedy” album and released his own fine LP “Gentle Spirit” in 2011, is back with his third solo outing, “Rare Birds,” to be released on Bella Union March 2, 2018. The album, which is described in a press release as “maximalist,” features contributions from Father John Misty, Lana Del Rey, Lucius and new age musician Laraaji. Watch the video from the first track to be released from the album, “Over the Midnight,” below.
Wilson says of the track, “I wanted to write a song about a sacred place for lovers to exist and I named that destination, process, mood or feeling ‘Over the Midnight.’ It’s a place where nothing is savage.”
Apart from his work with Misty, Wilson recently toured with Roger Waters as a guitarist (and contributed to his “Is This the Life We Really Want?” album, and in recent years worked with Karen Elson and Conor Oberst. He’ll continue touring with Waters into the new year before touring in support of “Rare Birds. But first, he’ll play a short run of shows billed as “Jonathan Wilson with Band, Friends and Strings” at The Moroccan in Los Angeles on Dec. 21, 22 and 23. More dates are listed below.
12-21 Los Angeles, CA – Moroccan Lounge *SOLD OUT*
12-22 Los Angeles, CA – Moroccan Lounge *SOLD OUT*
12-23 Los Angeles, CA – Moroccan Lounge *SOLD OUT*
03-02 Chicago, IL – Lincoln Hall
03-03 Detroit, MI – Third Man
03-05 Toronto, ON – The Great Hall
03-07 New York, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg
03-08 Washington, DC – Rock and Roll Hotel
03-09 Philadelphia, PA – Boot & Saddle
03-10 Boston, MA – The Sinclair
03-14 Glasgow, UK – Oran Mor
03-15 Dublin, IE – Whelans
03-16 Leeds, UK – Burdened Social Club
03-17 Brighton, UK – Concorde 2
03-19 London, UK – Omeara
03-20 London, UK – Omeara
03-21 Paris, FR – Point Ephémère
03-24 Amsterdam, NL – Melkweg
03-25 Brussels, BE – AB Club
03-27 Cologne, DE – Stadtgarten
03-28 Berlin, DE – Privatclub
03-29 Hamburg, DE – Nochtspicher
03-31 Copenhagen, DK – Little Vega Hall
04-01 Stockholm, SWE – Bryggarsalen
04-03 Oslo, NO – Parkteatret