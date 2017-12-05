Jonathan Wilson’s New Album ‘Rare Birds’ Features Lana Del Rey, Father John Misty (Watch Video)

Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter/multi-instrumentalist/producer Jonathan Wilson, who was Father John Misty’s right-hand-man on his Grammy nominated “Pure Comedy” album and released his own fine LP “Gentle Spirit” in 2011, is back with his third solo outing, “Rare Birds,” to be released on Bella Union March 2, 2018. The album, which is described in a press release as “maximalist,” features contributions from Father John Misty, Lana Del Rey, Lucius and new age musician Laraaji. Watch the video from the first track to be released from the album, “Over the Midnight,” below.

Wilson says of the track, “I wanted to write a song about a sacred place for lovers to exist and I named that destination, process, mood or feeling ‘Over the Midnight.’ It’s a place where nothing is savage.”

Apart from his work with Misty, Wilson recently toured with Roger Waters as a guitarist (and contributed to his “Is This the Life We Really Want?” album, and in recent years worked with Karen Elson and Conor Oberst. He’ll continue touring with Waters into the new year before touring in support of “Rare Birds. But first, he’ll play a short run of shows billed as “Jonathan Wilson with Band, Friends and Strings” at The Moroccan in Los Angeles on Dec. 21, 22 and 23. More dates are listed below.

12-21 Los Angeles, CA – Moroccan Lounge *SOLD OUT*

12-22 Los Angeles, CA – Moroccan Lounge *SOLD OUT*

12-23 Los Angeles, CA – Moroccan Lounge *SOLD OUT*

03-02 Chicago, IL – Lincoln Hall

03-03 Detroit, MI – Third Man

03-05 Toronto, ON – The Great Hall

03-07 New York, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg

03-08 Washington, DC – Rock and Roll Hotel

03-09 Philadelphia, PA – Boot & Saddle

03-10 Boston, MA – The Sinclair

03-14 Glasgow, UK – Oran Mor

03-15 Dublin, IE – Whelans

03-16 Leeds, UK – Burdened Social Club

03-17 Brighton, UK – Concorde 2

03-19 London, UK – Omeara

03-20 London, UK – Omeara

03-21 Paris, FR – Point Ephémère

03-24 Amsterdam, NL – Melkweg

03-25 Brussels, BE – AB Club

03-27 Cologne, DE – Stadtgarten

03-28 Berlin, DE – Privatclub

03-29 Hamburg, DE – Nochtspicher

03-31 Copenhagen, DK – Little Vega Hall

04-01 Stockholm, SWE – Bryggarsalen

04-03 Oslo, NO – Parkteatret