Joie Manda Named Exec VP of Interscope Geffen A&M Records

Joie Manda
Joie Manda has been promoted to exec VP at Interscope Geffen A&M, reporting to label Chairman/CEO John Janick.

Manda, who has signed or overseen releases from Rae Sremmurd, Tory Lanez, Mike Will Made-It, 6LACK, Dreezy, and Machine Gun Kelly, among others, previously held the title of president of urban music at Interscope.

Manda has forged creative label partnerships with J. Cole’s Dreamville Records (Bas, Ari Lennox, Cozz, J.I.D.), DJ Mustard’s 10 Summers (Ella Mai), YG’s 4Hunnid, and Atlanta-based LVRN Records (6LACK, D.R.A.M.). He also launched Rule #1, his own joint venture at Interscope.

“Joie has a great understanding of where music and culture is headed,” Janick said in a statement. “He’s one step ahead. I’m thrilled to be able to give him the platform he deserves to continue to sign and develop artists across our entire company.”

Added Manda, “These last four years at Interscope have been both transformative and incredible. John encourages and supports real creativity every single day. I’m excited to keep building here alongside him, Steve Berman, Aaron Bay-Schuck, and the best record company in the business.”

Prior to joining Interscope Records, Manda served as president of Def Jam Records. He was also head of Urban Music for Warner Bros. Records, where he signed Rick Ross’ Maybach Music Group (Wale, Meek Mill), Jill Scott, and Common, among others. His label career began at Warner Music Group as exec VP of Asylum Records, when the label was revived in 2004 and signed Gucci Mane, Lil Boosie, Paul Wall, and Bun B. He started out as a DJ before working as an artist manager.

