John Mayer ‘Recovering, in Good Spirits’ After Surgery; More Tour Dates Postponed

John Mayer is recovering from the emergency appendectomy he underwent on Tuesday and is in good spirits, according to a press release from a Dead and Company rep.

However, the remaining two dates of the group’s tour have been postponed. Tickets for the Dec. 5 show in New Orleans, Dec 7. in Orlando, Florida and Dec. 8 in Sunrise, Florida will be honored for the rescheduled dates; refunds are available as well.

The ailment was apparently unexpected, as 11 hours before Dead & Company posted their statement, Mayer was tweeting about, of all things, copyediting. “CORRECTION: on Monday afternoon I posted to my Instagram stories a screenshot of a HuffPost headline that used the number 2 as opposed to spelling ‘two,’ while citing a rule stating that number should be spelled at all times. It was used correctly as it should be in headlines,” he wrote. A couple of jokey tweets followed.