John Mayer Hospitalized for Emergency Appendectomy

John Mayer was hospitalized Tuesday morning for an emergency appendectomy, according to a statement from Dead & Company, with whom he is touring.

“Early this morning, Tuesday, December 5th, John Mayer was admitted into the hospital for emergency appendectomy forcing the Dead & Company December 5th concert in New Orleans to be postponed,” the statement reads. Variety will include further details when they become available.b

