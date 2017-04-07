Jim Pitt, longtime music booker for Conan O’Brien, is leaving to join “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” a rep for the ABC show has confirmed.

He will hold the title of music producer and work alongside current “JKL!” music producer, Mac Burrus. According to the rep, “both shows, ‘Conan’ and ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live,’ amicably agreed to have Jim move over to Kimmel.”

Pitt replaces Scott Igoe, Kimmel’s music booker for 14 years, who was elevated to vice president, alternative programming and specials, at ABC in July 2016.

Pitt began booking music for O’Brien in 1993 and worked for the comedian and host on NBC’s “Late Night With Conan O’Brien” and “The Tonight Show With Conan O’Brien” as well as TBS’ “Conan.” He also previously served as a segment producer and talent coordinator on “Saturday Night Live.”

A native of Connecticut, who spent many years living in Nashville, Pitt followed O’Brien to Los Angeles in 2009. He will continue to be based out of L.A.