‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ to Stream Milwaukee’s Summerfest Sets (EXCLUSIVE)

Follow Us on Twitter @Variety
Jimmy Kimmel Healthcare
Courtesy of ABC

ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” will live-stream select performances from Milwaukee’s Summerfest Music Festival. The festival’s 50th edition takes place June 28 to July 2 and July 4 to July 9 and features some 800 music acts including Red Hot Chili Peppers, Pink, Zac Brown Band, Luke Bryan, Paul Simon, Future, and Migos, among others.

The live-stream, which viewers can watch for free on JimmyKimmelLiveMusic.com, marks a new franchise for the late-night show. “Music is in the DNA of ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ and the show has a passion for bringing great, one-of-a-kind content to our fans,” said “JKL” co-executive producer Doug Deluca in announcing the partnership (Madison, Wisconsin-based American Family Insurance is the official sponsor of Summerfest). “Collaborating with Summerfest to launch such a big initiative made complete sense. Summerfest is the world’s largest music festival and have an amazing roster of performances on tap.”

Related

U2 Jimmy Kimmel

U2 Salute Manchester’s ‘Undefeatable Spirit,’ Perform on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

Added Don Smiley, president and CEO of Summerfest: “In our 50th year, we could not be more excited to work with ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ and American Family Insurance to take our festival, attended by approximately 850,000 people on site, to millions more online via live stream. With one of the most diverse line-ups available anywhere, we know there will be something for all music fans.”

The “Jimmy Kimmel” music hub will shoot acts over the full 11 days of the festival and will stream a mix of live and VOD content on July 7, 8 and 9  for six hours each day. The content will also be syndicated to both SummerFest.com and the “Jimmy Kimmel Live” YouTube channel.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

Leave a Reply

No Comments

Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More Music News from Variety

Loading
ad