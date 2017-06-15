‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ to Stream Milwaukee’s Summerfest Sets (EXCLUSIVE)

ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” will live-stream select performances from Milwaukee’s Summerfest Music Festival. The festival’s 50th edition takes place June 28 to July 2 and July 4 to July 9 and features some 800 music acts including Red Hot Chili Peppers, Pink, Zac Brown Band, Luke Bryan, Paul Simon, Future, and Migos, among others.

The live-stream, which viewers can watch for free on JimmyKimmelLiveMusic.com, marks a new franchise for the late-night show. “Music is in the DNA of ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ and the show has a passion for bringing great, one-of-a-kind content to our fans,” said “JKL” co-executive producer Doug Deluca in announcing the partnership (Madison, Wisconsin-based American Family Insurance is the official sponsor of Summerfest). “Collaborating with Summerfest to launch such a big initiative made complete sense. Summerfest is the world’s largest music festival and have an amazing roster of performances on tap.”

Added Don Smiley, president and CEO of Summerfest: “In our 50th year, we could not be more excited to work with ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ and American Family Insurance to take our festival, attended by approximately 850,000 people on site, to millions more online via live stream. With one of the most diverse line-ups available anywhere, we know there will be something for all music fans.”

The “Jimmy Kimmel” music hub will shoot acts over the full 11 days of the festival and will stream a mix of live and VOD content on July 7, 8 and 9 for six hours each day. The content will also be syndicated to both SummerFest.com and the “Jimmy Kimmel Live” YouTube channel.