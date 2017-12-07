New Jimi Hendrix Album With Unreleased Songs to Be Released in March

“Both Sides of the Sky,” a new compilation of unreleased and rare material by the late electric guitar innovator Jimi Hendrix, will be issued on March 9 by Experience Hendrix via Sony’s Legacy Recordings.

The package’s 13 tracks will include 10 previously unissued sides cut by the musician between 1968 and 1970. The set features work recorded with his original power trio the Jimi Hendrix Experience (Noel Redding and Mitch Mitchell), his latter-day unit Band of Gypsys (Billy Cox and Buddy Miles) and in jam settings with such guests as Stephen Stills and Johnny Winter.

The forthcoming album succeeds a pair of top-selling archival collections from Experience Hendrix: 2010’s “Valleys of Neptune,” which peaked at No. 4 on the U.S. album chart, and 2013’s “People, Hell and Angels,” which rose to No. 2.

A highlight of the new collection will be a pair of September 1969 tracks cut with guitarist Stills, including a studio recording of Joni Mitchell’s anthem “Woodstock,” which Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young would later record for their 1970 sophomore album “Déjà Vu.”

“Both Sides of the Sky” also marks the first complete release of a jam between Hendrix and Texas guitarist Winter, backed by Cox and CSN&Y drummer Dallas Taylor, on Guitar Slim’s “Things I Used to Do.” The number was previously heard in edited form on the 1990 radio show and subsequent boxed set “Lifelines.”

Band of Gypsys – which before Hendrix’s September 1970 death was heard solely on their eponymous 1970 live album – is represented by 1969 studio recordings of Muddy Waters’ “Mannish Boy” and the Hendrix original “Lover Man.”

The original Experience threesome is featured on 1969-69 recordings of the late concert staple “Hear My Train A Comin’,” “Stepping Stone,” “Jungle,” “Cherokee Mist” and “Sweet Angel.”

Co-produced by Experience Hendrix president/CEO Janie Hendrix (the guitarist’s sister), Hendrix archivist John McDermott and the musician’s longtime engineer Eddie Kramer, “Both Sides of the Sky” will be released simultaneously on CD, digitally and as a limited, numbered two-LP set.