UTA Signs ‘Don’t Tell ‘Em’ Singer Jeremih

Singer and rapper Jeremih has signed with United Talent Agency (UTA) for worldwide representation in all areas.

The Chicago native is probably best known for the 2014 hit “Don’t Tell ‘Em” featuring YG (brilliantly covered by Lorde that same year), as well as the R&B jam “Birthday Sex,” and “Down on Me,” featuring 50 Cent — all of which reached the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Jeremih, who is managed by Gwenda Starling of MIH Music Group, Inc., signed with Def Jam in 2009. He has released three studio albums and has collaborated with J. Cole (yielding a Grammy for “Best R&B Performance”), Future, Big Sean, Ty Dolla $ign, and more.

His fourth studio album, “Later That Night,” the final installment of his “Late Nights” series, is forthcoming. Its lead single, “I Think of You,” with Chris Brown and Big Sean, was released in February.