Rapper Jeezy Signs With UTA

Follow Us on Twitter @Variety
Jeezy
Christian Lantry

Rapper Jeezy has signed with United Talent Agency (UTA) for worldwide representation in all areas. A trailblazer of hip-hop sub-genre “Trap,” the Atlanta artist released his latest album, “Trap or Die 3,” in Oct. 2016. It was his third to chart at No. 1 after a decade in the industry.

Related

Steve Bartels

Def Jam CEO Steve Bartels Talks Justin Bieber’s New Single, Kanye West and His Upcoming MIDEM Keynote

Corporate Thugz Entertainment (CTE), an Atlanta indie providing distribution and management services to artists in the area, in partnership with Def Jam, played a role in Jeezy selling more than 5 million albums, according to the agency.

Aside from music, Jeezy also has an interest in real estate, recently opening a 6-story compound studio, and dining (he’s a silent partner to several Atlanta eateries). He also serves as the multicultural adviser to Avion tequila and the CEO of his own marketing firm, Agency 99.

Jeezy is managed by Solomon Fornie.

 

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

Leave a Reply

No Comments

Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More Music News from Variety

Loading
ad