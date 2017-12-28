You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Jay-Z Teases ‘Godfather’-ish New Video for ‘Family Feud,’ Starring Beyonce (Watch)

Jem Aswad

Jay-Z announced Thursday morning that he’s dropping a new video for “Family Feud,” from his eight-times-Grammy-nominated latest album “4:44,” and judging by the 30-second trailer that arrived with the announcement, the Beyonce-starring video will light up the internet with chatter deep into New Year’s Day weekend. The clip arrives Friday at 4:44 p.m. ET on Tidal as part of the company’s free-trial holiday promotion.

The “Godfather”-esque trailer features Jay walking first with Blue Ivy in a large church, cutting intermittently with love scenes involving an unidentified man and woman. But soon, we see Beyonce in the church, wearing a black, vaguely Pope-ish looking outfit  — and the love scene between the two unidentified people suddenly becomes violent as the woman stabs the man in the back. Meanwhile, Jay sits down in what is eventually revealed to be a confessional booth — with Beyonce on the priest’s side, waiting to hear his confession. While the song is generally viewed to be about unity within the hip-hop and black entertainment communities, there are lines related to Jay’s confessions of infidelity elsewhere on the album.

The “Godfather” flashes in the video are no accident, as Jay references the film extensively, particularly Michael and Kay Corleone, the couple at the center of the movie, in the infidelity portion of the song’s lyrics:

“Yeah, I’ll f— up a good thing if you let me
Let me alone, Becky
A man that don’t take care his family can’t be rich
I’ll watch ‘Godfather,’ I miss that whole sh–
My consciousness was Michael’s common sense
I missed the karma that came as a consequence
N—as bustin’ off through the curtains ’cause she hurtin’
Kay losin’ the babies ’cause their future’s uncertain
Nobody wins when the family feuds
We all screwed ’cause we never had the tools.”

 

