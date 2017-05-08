Jay Z, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Gorillaz to Headline New York’s Meadows Music Festival

Founders Entertainment has announced the lineup for the second annual Meadows Music And Arts Festival, taking place September 15-17 at Citi Field in Queens, New York.

Jay Z, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Gorillaz, Future, Nas, Bassnectar, Weezer, Run The Jewels, M.I.A. and Erykah Badu top the lineup for the festival, which has expanded to three days for its 2017 edition (see the full lineup below; tickets go on sale Wednesday at 12 p.m. EDT).

The Meadows Festival will be livestreamed exclusively by Tidal, which is owned by Jay Z, in all countries and territories where the platform is available.

The 2016 edition of Meadows, which was headlined by Kanye West, J. Cole, Chance the Rapper and Kygo, was marred by West’s abrupt departure an hour into his set (after he was told that his wife, Kim Kardashian, had been robbed at gunpoint in Paris) and The Weeknd canceling, rescheduling and finally canceling again. However, Founders, which also presents New York’s Governors’ Ball, considered the inaugural festival a success, reporting that it drew 35,000 fans on the first day and a sellout crowd of 50,000 on the second.

Last year the festival found itself in a heated competition with AEG-owned Coachella promoter Goldenvoice’s inaugural Panorama Festival for staging rights in Flushing Meadows Park in Queens — a battle neither festival won, despite both having names and imagery related to the park, which features the Unisphere and was the site of the 1939 and 1964-65 World’s Fairs. The park is awkwardly configured for a festival and ultimately neither event received the necessary permits from the city.

Meadows relocated to Citi Field, adjacent to the park, while Panorama, which takes place in late July and this year is headlined by Frank Ocean, Tame Impala and Nine Inch Nails, is held at Randall’s Island, located between Manhattan and Queens.

The Meadows Music And Arts Festival 2017 lineup:

Jay Z

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Gorillaz

Future

NAS

Bassnectar

Weezer

Run The Jewels

LL Cool J. feat. DJ Z-Trip

M.I.A.

Erykah Badu

Foster The People

Action Bronson

Migos

Big Gigantic

TV On The Radio

Two Door Cinema Club

Milky Chance

Broken Social Scene

Blood Orange

De La Soul

Joey Bada$$

Tegan and Sara

Tory Lanez

21 Savage

St. Paul and The Broken Bones

Ghostface Killah

Flatbush Zombies

Sleigh Bells

Big Boi

Marian Hill

Sky Ferreira

A-Trak

BADBADNOTGOOD

Lido

BROODS

Antibalas

GTA

Lizzo

Swet Shop Boys

Big Wild

Wild Belle

Kamaiyah

LÉON

Jacob Banks

Fantastic Negrito

Public Access T.V.

CRX

Circa Waves

Jordan Bratton

Youngr

Dams of the West

Dreamers

Dave

flor

Arkells

Formation

Mike Floss

Slaptop