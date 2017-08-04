Tiffany Haddish, Issa Rae, and Jerrod Carmichael Star in ‘Friends’-Inspired Jay Z Music Video

Moonlight Music Video
Courtesy of Tidal

Jay Z gathered a star-studded cast for the “Friends”-inspired music video of “Moonlight.”

The latest video off Jay Z’s “4:44” album re-imagined the original “Friends” actors with Lil Rel Howery as Joey, Lakeith Stanfield as Chandler, Jerrod Carmichael as Ross, Issa Rae as Rachel, Tiffany Haddish as Phoebe, Tessa Thompson as Monica, and Hannibal Buress as himself.

“Master of None” co-creator Alan Yang directed the video, which was released on Tidal at 4:44 p.m. ET on Friday. The full video will be available everywhere in a week, Yang said on Twitter.

Whodini’s single “Friends” scores over the short video in place of the show’s original theme song, the Rembrandts’ “I’ll Be There For You.” The timeless lyrics “Friends / How many of us have them? / Ones we can depend on” play as the actors dance around in the setting of the sitcom’s intro sequence.

Tidal also released an accompanying short with the video (which you can watch here), showing Howery, Carmichael, and Stanfield playing out the roles in a set that looks exactly like Rachel and Monica’s iconic apartment.

The song’s title is a nod to the Oscars gaffe where the musical “La La Land” was incorrectly announced as best picture before “Moonlight” was given the top prize. Jay Z raps, “We stuck in La La Land/ Even when we win, we gon’ lose,” and later in the track, “‘Cause their grass is greener/ ‘Cause they always rakin’ in mo.'”

