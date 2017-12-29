Jay-Z Drops Beyonce-Starring Video for ‘Family Feud’ (Watch)

As promised, Jay-Z dropped a new video for “Family Feud,” from his eight-times-Grammy-nominated latest album “4:44” at 4:44 p.m. ET on Thursday and the Beyonce-starring video looks likely to light up the internet with chatter deep into New Year’s Day weekend.

Below you can watch a 45-second preview for the clip, but to see the rest you’ll have to go to Tidal, which is offering a free-trial holiday promotion.

Directed by Ava DuVernay, the “Godfather”-esque trailer features Jay walking first with Blue Ivy in a large church, cutting intermittently with love scenes involving an unidentified man and woman. But soon, we see Beyonce in the church, wearing a black, vaguely Pope-ish looking outfit — and the love scene between the two unidentified people suddenly becomes violent as the woman stabs the man in the back. Meanwhile, Jay sits down in what is eventually revealed to be a confessional booth — with Beyonce on the priest’s side, waiting to hear his confession. While the song is generally viewed to be about unity within the hip-hop and black entertainment communities, there are lines related to Jay’s confessions of infidelity elsewhere on the album.

Jessica Chastain, Michael B. Jordan, Thandie Newton, Brie Larson, Rashida Jones, Mindy Kaling, Rosario Dawson, Niecy Nash, and Susan Kelechi Watson are among star-studded cast.

The “Godfather” flashes in the video are no accident, as Jay references the film extensively, particularly Michael and Kay Corleone, the couple at the center of the movie, in the infidelity portion of the song’s lyrics:

“Yeah, I’ll f— up a good thing if you let me

Let me alone, Becky

A man that don’t take care his family can’t be rich

I’ll watch ‘Godfather,’ I miss that whole sh–

My consciousness was Michael’s common sense

I missed the karma that came as a consequence

N—as bustin’ off through the curtains ’cause she hurtin’

Kay losin’ the babies ’cause their future’s uncertain

Nobody wins when the family feuds

We all screwed ’cause we never had the tools.”