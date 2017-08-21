Jay-Z Pays Tribute to Chester Bennington With ‘Numb/Encore’ Performance

Jay-Z remembered Chester Bennington at the U.K.’s Virgin V Festival Sunday night, where the rapper performed songs from “4:44” for the first time.

“Can you guys light it up tonight for Chester?” Jay-Z asked fans. “Linkin Park, one time— tonight. Please make some noise so he can hear you all the way in heaven tonight!”

The rapper dedicated his performance of “Numb/Encore” to the late musician, who was found dead in mid-July.

Jay-Z and Bennington collaborated together on the Jay-Z/Linkin Park album “Collision Course,” released in 2004, which reached no. 1 on the Billboard 200. The EP’s single “Numb/Encore” won a Grammy award for best rap/sung collaboration at the 2006 awards.

Bennington’s death was ruled a suicide after he was found in his Palos Verdes home. The 41-year-old singer had struggled with substance abuse in the past. Over 300 memorials were held for the singer around the country, and Linkin Park canceled its tour to grieve. The band posted a statement to Bennington on their Facebook page in the wake of Bennington’s passing.

“Talking with you about the years ahead together, your excitement was infectious,” the statement read. “Your absence leaves a void that can never be filled—a boisterous, funny, ambitious, creative, kind, generous voice in the room is missing. We’re trying to remind ourselves that the demons who took you away from us were always part of the deal. After all, it was the way you sang about those demons that made everyone fall in love with you in the first place. You fearlessly put them on display, and in doing so, brought us together and taught us to be more human. You had the biggest heart, and managed to wear it on your sleeve.”

Watch Jay-Z’s tribute below: