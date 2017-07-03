Madonna Manager Guy Oseary Defends Jay-Z’s Use of Anti-Semitic Stereotypes: ‘I’m Not Offended’ By His Lyrics

Guy Oseary, manager for Madonna, U2, and Amy Schumer, is defending Jay-Z’s use of Jewish stereotypes in the song “The Story of O.J.,” from the rapper’s just-released “4:44” album.
The lyrics in question include the lines: “You wanna know what’s more important than throwin’ away money at a strip club? / Credit / You ever wonder why Jewish people own all the property in America? This how they did it / Financial freedom my only hope / F— livin’ rich and dyin’ broke”
Oseary, who was born in Israel, posted a photo on Instagram of himself with Jay-Z on July 1, accompanied by his interpretation of the song’s message. Addressing purported anti-Semitic lyrics, Oseary wrote: “If you read the lyrics out of context I can understand why people are jumping to that conclusion. But if you listen to the song in its entirety you will hear that the whole of the song is based on exaggerated stereotypes to make a point.” He goes on to note that “there are African American stereotypes throughout the song.”
Addressing a centuries-long bias, Oseary explains that Jay-Z is “attempting to use the Jewish people in an exaggerated way to showcase a community of people that are thought to have made wise business decisions. As an example of what is possible and achievable. Yes, the ‘rich jew,’ the ‘business jew,’ the ‘jew that owns the world’ is a stereotype which has been repeatedly used with the wrong sentiment. Meant only to harm the Jewish people.”
Oseary, who released a book in 2000 titled “Jews Who Rock,” ultimately defended the rapper’s lyrics as “a compliment,” adding, “I’m not offended by these lyrics. I hear them the way he intended them to be heard.”
Read the note below.
I've received a few messages from friends wondering why Jay-Z is putting out anti-semitic lyrics in his new song "The Story Of O.J." … If you read the lyrics out of context I can understand why people are jumping to that conclusion.. But if you listen to the song in its entirety you will hear that the whole of the song is based on exaggerated stereotypes to make a point.. There are African American stereotypes throughout the song.. The music video directed by @markromanek and Jay is entirely full of exaggerated stereotype imagery of African Americans.. Jewish people do NOT "own all the property in America". Jay knows this.. But hes attempting to use the jewish people in an exaggerated way to showcase a community of people that are thought to have made wise business decisions.. As an example of what is possible and achievable.. Yes, the "rich jew" the "business jew" the "jew that owns the world" is a stereotype which has been repeatedly used with the wrong sentiment.. meant only to harm the Jewish people. Perpetuating the absurdity that jews are taking over the world.. Fact: There are 7.5 billion people in the world.. Only 14 million of them are jews.. Thats 0.2 percent of the worlds population.. In my opinion, Jay is giving the jewish community a compliment.. " Financial freedom" he mentions as being his ONLY hope.. If you had to pick a community as an example of making wise financial decisions achieving financial freedom who would you choose?.. Im not offended by these lyrics.. I hear them the way he inteded them to be heard.. Giving "credit" to a community that supposedly understands what it means to have "credit".. I'm good with that.. 🙌🏽✡️