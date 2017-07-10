Jay-Z Announces ‘4:44’ Tour Dates

Senior Music Editor @jemaswad
Jay Z
MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

Jay-Z, riding high from the positive reviews of his 13th and latest album “4:44,” on Monday morning announced an extensive North American tour new tour. Following previously announced dates at the Made in America, Meadows and Austin City Limits festivals, the tour launches in Anaheim, CA on Oct. 27 and hits most major markets through the end of the year. It is the first installment in the rapper’s recent 10-year touring deal with Live Nation.

Venues were not announced for all dates but the following are listed on the Live Nation website.

Oct. 27     Anaheim, CA             Honda Center
Oct. 28     Las Vegas, NV
Nov. 1      Fresno, CA
Nov. 3      Phoenix, AZ
Nov. 5      Denver, CO
Nov. 7      Dallas, TX
Nov. 8      Houston, TX
Nov. 9      New Orleans, LA
Nov. 11    Orlando, FL
Nov. 12    Miami, FL
Nov. 14    Atlanta, GA
Nov. 15    Nashville, TN
Nov. 16    Kansas City, MO
Nov. 18    Detroit, MI
Nov. 19    Cleveland, OH
Nov. 21    Montreal QC
Nov. 22    Toronto, ON
Nov. 25    Boston, MA
Nov. 26    Brooklyn, NY             Barclays Center
Nov. 29    Washington, DC
Dec. 1       Philadelphia, PA
Dec. 2       Uniondale, NY          Nassau Coliseum
Dec. 5       Chicago, IL
Dec. 6       Minneapolis, MN
Dec. 9       Edmonton, AB
Dec. 11    Vancouver, BC
Dec. 13    Seattle, WA
Dec. 14    Portland, OR             Moda Center
Dec. 16    Oakland, CA
Dec. 17    Sacramento, CA
Dec. 19    San Diego, CA
Dec. 21    Los Angeles, CA

 

 

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

Leave a Reply

No Comments

Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More Music News from Variety

Loading
ad