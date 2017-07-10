Jay-Z Announces ‘4:44’ Tour Dates

Jay-Z, riding high from the positive reviews of his 13th and latest album “4:44,” on Monday morning announced an extensive North American tour new tour. Following previously announced dates at the Made in America, Meadows and Austin City Limits festivals, the tour launches in Anaheim, CA on Oct. 27 and hits most major markets through the end of the year. It is the first installment in the rapper’s recent 10-year touring deal with Live Nation.

Venues were not announced for all dates but the following are listed on the Live Nation website.

Oct. 27 Anaheim, CA Honda Center

Oct. 28 Las Vegas, NV

Nov. 1 Fresno, CA

Nov. 3 Phoenix, AZ

Nov. 5 Denver, CO

Nov. 7 Dallas, TX

Nov. 8 Houston, TX

Nov. 9 New Orleans, LA

Nov. 11 Orlando, FL

Nov. 12 Miami, FL

Nov. 14 Atlanta, GA

Nov. 15 Nashville, TN

Nov. 16 Kansas City, MO

Nov. 18 Detroit, MI

Nov. 19 Cleveland, OH

Nov. 21 Montreal QC

Nov. 22 Toronto, ON

Nov. 25 Boston, MA

Nov. 26 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

Nov. 29 Washington, DC

Dec. 1 Philadelphia, PA

Dec. 2 Uniondale, NY Nassau Coliseum

Dec. 5 Chicago, IL

Dec. 6 Minneapolis, MN

Dec. 9 Edmonton, AB

Dec. 11 Vancouver, BC

Dec. 13 Seattle, WA

Dec. 14 Portland, OR Moda Center

Dec. 16 Oakland, CA

Dec. 17 Sacramento, CA

Dec. 19 San Diego, CA

Dec. 21 Los Angeles, CA