Jay Wilson Joins Razor and Tie as VP of Publicity

Follow Us on Twitter @Variety
Razor & Tie Music
Courtesy Razor & Tie Music Publishing

Jay Wilson, formerly of Universal Music Group, has joined independent label Razor & Tie and Washington Square Music as vice president of publicity based in New York.

The Razor & Tie roster boasts the Pretty Reckless and the popular “Kidz Bop” series. Its alternative-leaning imprint Washington Square is home to Austin Plaine, Soren Bryce, and the Revivalists, among others.

Related

Midem Conference

The ‘Value Gap,’ Transparency and ‘Despacito’: Takeaways From the 2017 MIDEM Music Conference

Prior to R&T, Wilson, who got his start at Warner Bros. Records, held publicity positions at Universal Motown and Republic Records working with such artists as Florence + the Machine, Lorde, and Gotye.

Said Razor & Tie/ Washington Square co-owner Cliff Chenfeld in announcing Wilson’s appointment: “Jay is a talented, respected executive with valuable experience who approaches projects with creativity and passion. We are very glad that he has chosen to work with us and look forward to his efforts in bringing our artists to larger audiences.”

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Music News from Variety

    Loading
    ad