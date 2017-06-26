Jay Wilson Joins Razor and Tie as VP of Publicity

Jay Wilson, formerly of Universal Music Group, has joined independent label Razor & Tie and Washington Square Music as vice president of publicity based in New York.

The Razor & Tie roster boasts the Pretty Reckless and the popular “Kidz Bop” series. Its alternative-leaning imprint Washington Square is home to Austin Plaine, Soren Bryce, and the Revivalists, among others.

Prior to R&T, Wilson, who got his start at Warner Bros. Records, held publicity positions at Universal Motown and Republic Records working with such artists as Florence + the Machine, Lorde, and Gotye.

Said Razor & Tie/ Washington Square co-owner Cliff Chenfeld in announcing Wilson’s appointment: “Jay is a talented, respected executive with valuable experience who approaches projects with creativity and passion. We are very glad that he has chosen to work with us and look forward to his efforts in bringing our artists to larger audiences.”