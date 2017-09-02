Jason Mraz, Longtime Manager Split; Green Day Join Crush Management

Another longtime management partnership has called it a day. Or in the case of Jason Mraz and Bill Silva, 18 years. A rep for the singer confirms to Variety that the two have “split amicably.” Silva began managing Mraz in 1999. Four years later, the San Diego singer-songwriter saw a Billboard Hot 100 top 20 hit with “The Remedy,” and in 2008 reached No. 6 with “I’m Yours.” Mraz also received multiple Grammy nominations, winning twice.

Silva, whose BSE also houses Bill Silva Presents, a concert promotion and touring division, also books the Hollywood Bowl with Andrew Hewitt. Mraz is still listed as a client on the BSE website.

Further up the coast, Bay Area band Green Day has officially signed with Crush Music’s management arm, joining a roster that includes Lorde, Sia, Fall Out Boy, and Panic! At the Disco. Jonathan Daniel, co-founder of Crush, is representing the band. The pop-punk trio — singer-guitarist Billie Joe Armstrong, bassist Mike Dirnt and drummer Tre Cool — parted ways with Pat Magnarella after 21 years together, as previously reported by Variety.