Jason Mraz, Longtime Manager Split; Green Day Join Crush Management

Follow Us on Twitter @Variety
Jason Mraz
Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Another longtime management partnership has called it a day. Or in the case of Jason Mraz and Bill Silva, 18 years. A rep for the singer confirms to Variety that the two have “split amicably.” Silva began managing Mraz in 1999. Four years later, the San Diego singer-songwriter saw a Billboard Hot 100 top 20 hit with “The Remedy,” and in 2008 reached No. 6 with “I’m Yours.” Mraz also received multiple Grammy nominations, winning twice.

Related

Hollywood Bowl Inks 10-Year Deal With Live Nation-Hewitt Silva (EXCLUSIVE)

Silva, whose BSE also houses Bill Silva Presents, a concert promotion and touring division, also books the Hollywood Bowl with Andrew Hewitt. Mraz is still listed as a client on the BSE website.

Further up the coast, Bay Area band Green Day has officially signed with Crush Music’s management arm, joining a roster that includes Lorde, Sia, Fall Out Boy, and Panic! At the Disco.  Jonathan Daniel, co-founder of Crush, is representing the band. The pop-punk trio — singer-guitarist Billie Joe Armstrong, bassist Mike Dirnt and drummer Tre Cool — parted ways with Pat Magnarella after 21 years together, as previously reported by Variety.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

Leave a Reply

No Comments

Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More Music News from Variety

Loading
ad