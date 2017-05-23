Biography on Rolling Stone Founder Jann Wenner Books Cover, Release Date

Rolling Stone Magazine founder Jann Wenner’s much-anticipated biography has a release date and a cover. The Alfred A. Knopf title “Sticky Fingers: The Life and Times of Jann Wenner and Rolling Stone Magazine,” written by journalist Joe Hagan, will hit stores on Oct. 24.

The wide-ranging tome boasts extensive interviews with Wenner, as well as original source reporting, according to an announcement. It also draws from Wenner’s collection of correspondence and rare documents, many never having been viewed before, and charts Rolling Stone’s journey from San Francisco upstart to internationally recognized brand. The book also addresses Rolling Stone’s retracted story about the rape accusation made against a University of Virgina fraternity.

Hagan secured interviews with many notable figures including Mick Jagger, Bruce Springsteen, Paul McCartney, Bono, Art Garfunkel, Elton John, Cameron Crowe, Keith Richards, Pete Townsend, Yoko Ono, Lorne Michaels, Steve Miller, Jon Landau, Dan Aykroyd, Michael Douglas, David Crosby, Jackson Browne, Billy Joel, Bette Midler, David Geffen, Tom Wolfe, Annie Leibovitz, and Danny Fields for the bio, among others.

“Wenner has manufactured an unforgettable cultural mythology out of the stories and images he has brought to newsstands every other week for five decades,” Hagan writes, “but there has been a cost to his success, including lost friendships.”

The title nods to the Rolling Stones’ 1971 album “Sticky Fingers,” which featured the classics “Wild Horses” and “Brown Sugar.”

The “Sticky Fingers: The Life and Times of Jann Wenner and Rolling Stone Magazine” cover can be seen above.