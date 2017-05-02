Janet Jackson Will Resume Her Tour This Fall

Janet Jackson will be back to touring this fall, she announced on Monday evening.

In a video posted on her website, she revealed that she’ll pick up her postponed “Unbreakable” tour on Sept. 7. She had previously postponed 75 North American and European dates due to her pregnancy. She birthed her son, Eissa, on Jan. 3.

Jackson added that she’ll be renaming the tour “State of the World,” named after a track on her album “Rhythm Nation 1814.” The superstar had previously teased the announcement with a countdown on her website, which ended on Monday.

“It’s not about politics,” she explained in the video. “It’s about people, the world, relationships, and just love… I cannot wait to see you on stage.”

She also gave an update on her baby in the video, calling him “so healthy, so beautiful, so sweet, so loving, such a happy baby,” and briefly addressed her split from Wissam Al Mana.

“This message was supposed to be about something else, but I’ll get to that in a minute,” she told fans. “I just want to keep it real with you guys for a second. Yes, I separated from my husband. We are in court and the rest is in God’s hands.”

Watch Jackson’s announcement above.