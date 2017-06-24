Jamie Foxx Let Ed Sheeran Crash on His Couch Before the Brit Made it Big (Watch)

Jamie Foxx revealed over the weekend that he once let Ed Sheeran stay at his home for six weeks when the singer was first starting out in Los Angeles.

Foxx stopped by “The Graham Norton Show” on Friday night to promote his new Fox game show “Beat Shazam,” but ended up sharing a story about one of Britain’s most famous musical acts. According to Foxx, he first met Sheeran when the “Castle on the Hill” singer performed on his radio show back in 2010.

“He’s incredible and I’m like, ‘Listen, I know you don’t have anywhere to go, just chill here,” reminisced Foxx. “I was giving him food, and my daughter was like, ‘Who do you have over here now?’ Because I would always champion an artist.”

Foxx went on to invite Sheeran to perform for an all-black crowd of 800, where he was well-received despite his unconventional instrument choice.

“He went up there on that ukulele and got a standing ovation in 12 minutes, and the rest is history,” Foxx recalled.

Foxx was joined by fellow guests Dame Judi Dench, Steve Carell, and Kristen Wiig.

Jamie Foxx’s interview from “The Graham Norton Show” can be viewed below.

Sheeran and Foxx have both previously acknowledged their friendship in similar interviews.