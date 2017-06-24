Jamie Foxx Let Ed Sheeran Crash on His Couch Before the Brit Made it Big (Watch)

Staff Editor
Jamie Foxx Ed Sheeran
Broadimage/David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Jamie Foxx revealed over the weekend that he once let Ed Sheeran stay at his home for six weeks when the singer was first starting out in Los Angeles.

Foxx stopped by “The Graham Norton Show” on Friday night to promote his new Fox game show “Beat Shazam,” but ended up sharing a story about one of Britain’s most famous musical acts. According to Foxx, he first met Sheeran when the “Castle on the Hill” singer performed on his radio show back in 2010.

Related

Ed Sheeran Reveals Drunken Escapades With Justin Bieber in New ‘Carpool Karaoke’ (Watch)

“He’s incredible and I’m like, ‘Listen, I know you don’t have anywhere to go, just chill here,” reminisced Foxx. “I was giving him food, and my daughter was like, ‘Who do you have over here now?’ Because I would always champion an artist.”

Foxx went on to invite Sheeran to perform for an all-black crowd of 800, where he was well-received despite his unconventional instrument choice.

“He went up there on that ukulele and got a standing ovation in 12 minutes, and the rest is history,” Foxx recalled.

Foxx was joined by fellow guests Dame Judi Dench, Steve Carell, and Kristen Wiig.

Jamie Foxx’s interview from “The Graham Norton Show” can be viewed below.

Sheeran and Foxx have both previously acknowledged their friendship in similar interviews.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Music News from Variety

    Loading
    ad