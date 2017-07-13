Jamie Diamond Named Director of Communications for Universal Music Publishing

Senior Music Editor @jemaswad
Jamie Diamond
UMG

Universal Music Group today announced that, effective immediately, Jamie Diamond has been appointed Director of Communications for Universal Music Publishing Group.

Diamond will oversee internal and external communications, public relations strategy and digital properties for UMPG.  She will be based at UMG’s global headquarters in Santa Monica and report to Will Tanous, UMG’s Executive Vice President, Communications and Member of the Executive Management Board.

In making the announcement, Tanous said, “Under Jody Gerson’s leadership, UMPG has redefined the traditional role of a music publisher. Jamie’s range of experience in music, digital and brands is well suited to represent UMPG and its songwriters, while serving as a key member of UMG’s global communications team.”

Diamond previously worked with communications firm Sunshine Sachs and oversaw clients across business, B2B, media and entertainment sectors. Her clients included Vevo, CMT Music Awards, Spotify, Advertising Week, Cablevision, AOL, creative agency Mekanism, The Pink Ceiling, and more.

“UMPG is a respected, global creative haven known for supporting and developing the world’s greatest songwriters and songs,” Diamond said. “I’m appreciative to Jody Gerson and Will Tanous for this incredible opportunity.”

 

 

 

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

Leave a Reply

No Comments

Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More Music News from Variety

Loading
ad