Jamie Diamond Named Director of Communications for Universal Music Publishing

Universal Music Group today announced that, effective immediately, Jamie Diamond has been appointed Director of Communications for Universal Music Publishing Group.

Diamond will oversee internal and external communications, public relations strategy and digital properties for UMPG. She will be based at UMG’s global headquarters in Santa Monica and report to Will Tanous, UMG’s Executive Vice President, Communications and Member of the Executive Management Board.

In making the announcement, Tanous said, “Under Jody Gerson’s leadership, UMPG has redefined the traditional role of a music publisher. Jamie’s range of experience in music, digital and brands is well suited to represent UMPG and its songwriters, while serving as a key member of UMG’s global communications team.”

Diamond previously worked with communications firm Sunshine Sachs and oversaw clients across business, B2B, media and entertainment sectors. Her clients included Vevo, CMT Music Awards, Spotify, Advertising Week, Cablevision, AOL, creative agency Mekanism, The Pink Ceiling, and more.

“UMPG is a respected, global creative haven known for supporting and developing the world’s greatest songwriters and songs,” Diamond said. “I’m appreciative to Jody Gerson and Will Tanous for this incredible opportunity.”