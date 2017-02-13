James Corden, hosting the Grammy Awards for the first time, made quite an introduction.

His opening to the 59th annual ceremony, telecast live on CBS, started with funny physical bits, including getting stuck a rising platform and then falling down the stairs.

Forgoing a traditional monologue, Corden opted for a rap that touched on everything from Sturgill Simpson’s unexpected nomination in the best album category to Rihanna and Drake dating.

Corden ended his rap with the first Donald Trump reference of the night, saying: “Living this up because this is the best because with President Trump we don’t know what’s next!”

Corden has been the host of CBS’ “The Late Late Show with James Corden” since March 2015, when he took over the post-“Late Show” slot from Craig Ferguson.

One of the most popular segments on Corden’s “Late Late Show” is “Carpool Karaoke,” where Corden chauffeurs a celebrity around while singing a duet. The show has featured everyone from Lady Gaga to former first lady Michelle Obama.

This year’s Grammy nominees that have been featured in “Carpool Karaoke” segments include Adele, Justin Bieber, and Sia.