Jaden Smith Drops Two New Songs as Roc Nation Announces Partnership With His and Willow’s MSFTSrep Collective

Roc Nation announced a joint partnership Friday with MSFTSrep, the “art collective” that includes Will and Jaden Smith and Harry Hudson. According to a release, Roc will work closely with the unit’s label arm, MSFTS Music; all three artists will release music and content via the deal, and two new songs from Jaden arrived on Friday morning, “Batman” and “Watch Me.”

On the partnership, Jaden Smith says, “The collaboration between Roc Nation and MSFTS Music is empowering for the youth and flat out legendary. Having the support of Roc Nation to get our music to the masses and change culture is a dream come true and a blessing. For My Republic I Stand MSFTS Over All, Thank You.”

Jay Brown, CEO of the Jay-Z-helmed Roc Nation, says, “The mission behind MSFTS Music is inspiring. Jaden, Willow and Harry are embracing their individuality and turning it into art. MSFTS Music promotes and believes in freedom of expression and Roc Nation is proud to support and promote that message.”

According to the release, MSFTSrep is an “art collective and lifestyle brand that encompasses music, fashion, education and more. Each of the MSFTS artists (Jaden Smith, Willow Smith and Harry Hudson) has their own style and form of musical expression. The larger MSFTS collective is set on pushing the boundaries of the unknown and creating a world where free-flowing expression, personal growth and individuality are encouraged and celebrated. Roc Nation will help amplify this mission.”

Since its debut in 2013, the intentionally vaguely defined collective has been an outlet for Jaden, 19, and Willow, 16, and their associates, including music and clothing. In a 2015 video, Jaden described it thus:

“MSFTSrep – short for MSFTS republic – could be looked at, in simplest terms, as a creative work force dedicated to supporting and waking up the population of planet earth, through attaining knowledge and personal growth. But even that puts it into a box. Anything that could be put into words puts it in a box, because MSFTSrep is more of an expression rather than an explanation.”